Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

What is the noise about Ace?

During the Zuma presidency
Jail time? Not quite: News24 has reported that Magashule’s lawyer and he himself are unaware of the warrant. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

South Africa’s directorate for priority crime investigation, the Hawks, has distanced itself from a news report that ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has been issued with a warrant of arrest over his role in the controversial Vrede dairy farm project. 

On Tuesday night, Independent Online (IOL) reported that Magashule had confirmed to it that he is aware of the authorisation of his arrest. He adding that sources inside the Hawks have confirmed that the secretary general was part of the list of people who are set to be arrested this month.

The media house quoted him saying: “I’m aware. I’m aware. It’s going to be a Hollywood style type of thing. But we will see.”

This story comes amid an increase of high-profile arrests by the Hawks.

Last week, the priority crime investigation body arrested six high-profile individuals for their role in the R250-million project to audit asbestos in the roofs of houses in the Free State. 


Among them was businessman Edwin Sodi, former Free State human settlements department head Nthimotse Mokhesi, and former Mangaung metro mayor Sarah Mlamleli.  The group has been charged with fraud, theft, corruption and money laundering.

Hawks arrest Free State ‘asbestos project’ players

On Wednesday, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said that they have no knowledge of the warrant against Magashule. 

“The Hawks will like to categorically distance itself from the news report. We are not aware of any warrant of arrest that has been issued against Mr Ace Magashule,” said Mulaudzi.  

IOL said that Magashule will be charged for his alleged failure to exercise oversight relating to the Vrede dairy farm investigation.

The Vrede dairy project was established in 2012 on Krynaauwslust farm near the town of Vrede in the Free State. The project was a public-private partnership between black economic empowerment company Estina as part of the Free State provincial government’s agricultural project Mohoma-Mobung.

The project, which amounted to R250-million, was intended to empower black farmers — however no payments were made to them. Magashule was the premier of Free State at the time, and is believed to be connected to the project.

The state’s case against the Guptas and co.

Meanwhile, News24 has reported that Magashule’s lawyer and he himself are unaware of the warrant. So far, the Hawks have made 17 arrests. This includes ANC MP Vincent Smith and former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi, who were both arrested on charges of corruption. Last week, businessman Thoshan Panday and Colonel Navin Madhoe both appeared in court on allegations of fraud and corruption for their alleged involvement in irregular tenders for police accommodation and supplies for officers working on the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe is a financial trainee journalist at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Politics

Infrastructure key to economic recovery — Ramaphosa

Paddy Harper -
The governing party wants localisation at the centre of its infrastructure-led strategy
Read more
Editorial

Editorial: Arrests expose the rot in the ANC

Editorial -
The ANC has used its power to create networks of patronage. And this means going after corruption will cost the party financially
Read more
Politics

Councillors barred as ANC moves against corruption

Paddy Harper -
'Stand aside' rule implemented for people facing charges as provincial integrity commission process stalls
Read more
Politics

Hawks eye ANC politicians next

Sabelo Skiti -
Top cop says more big players will be added to the list of accused as the state prepares to go to court
Read more
Politics

Vincent Smith the first to head to court after blitz of Hawks arrests

khaya koko -
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith has appeared in the specialised commercial crimes court on charges of corruption and fraud
Read more
Politics

Another ANC member hands himself over to the police

khaya koko -
Former ANC MP hands himself over to the police in connection with Bosasa kickbacks, with more arrests expected
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

EFF MPs to be investigated for disrupting parliamentary proceedings

Under the spotlight will be the Economic Freedom Fighters’ behaviour at the State of the Nation address and during the public enterprise department’s budget speech
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now