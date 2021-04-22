Subscribe
Politics

Magashule snubs former presidents Mbeki and Motlanthe

  
Friends like these: ANC secretary general Ace Magashule (right) has been called out by his former ally, deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte (left). (Gianluigi Guercia/AFP)
0

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has allegedly snubbed former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, causing some party leaders to doubt his stated intent to consult party elders on whether he should step aside. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.
Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Magashule fails to meet former presidents Mbeki and Motlanthe as he runs out of options
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
