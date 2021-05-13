 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

Calls for removal of unethical local government leaders at Salga conference

The local arm of government has been used historically to repress black people.
“Our municipalities have a crisis of poor financial management or planning to attract revenue, and they need to be capacitated there,” Amos Masondo said.
0

Amos Masondo, the former mayor of the City of Johannesburg and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, has lambasted the slow pace at which certain provinces react to issues that affect local government.

“We have noted with great concern the poor intervention by provinces on issues affecting local government. There is no uniformity at all when it comes to provinces and implementing section 139 of the Constitution. Provinces do not seem to be keen on  establishing platforms where wrongdoing can be addressed at local government level,” he said.

He was speaking during the first day of the South African Local Government Association’s (Salga) national members assembly. The two-day conference was convened to assess preparations for the local government elections in October, and to look at the transition to the fifth democratic administration.

“Local government is centred around restoring the dignity of people and therefore you need ethical people to do that. Our municipalities have a crisis of poor financial management or planning to attract revenue, and they need to be capacitated there,” Masondo said.

Consequence management must be implemented, and those found to have acted “wrongly” or who were found to be corrupt “must be dealt with in a manner that sends a clear message”, he said. 

“This must be done firmly. We should firstly, acknowledge the challenges and work collectively in resolving them.”

Giving an overview of Salga, president Thembisile Nkadimeng said:  “Many municipalities have told us that they need to be capacitated first before any criticism is applied to them. We must be able to take responsibility for the dire state that our local government is in.” 

Nkadimeng said that despite the underperformance of many local municipalities, there were some that were severely under-resourced and were defying the odds. 

“It’s really difficult to find a well-functioning municipality in the Eastern Cape, for example. But there is a Senqu local municipality running its finances in a shack. With little [or] close to no financial resources, they have been getting clean audits for eight years consecutively. They are a good model and need to be equipped now,” she said. 

“The provincial government cannot claim to have done anything for that municipality. Look, once they get only one bad audit, we will run into them as if we didn’t know about their problems of little capacity,” said Nkadimeng.

“We cannot punish Senqu because it doesn’t even have enough proper water supply, crucial posts are not filled and they have no proper incentive from the government. Other municipalities must just draw lessons from them.”

The deputy speaker of the national assembly, Lechesa Tsenoli, said one of the biggest problems for local municipalities was underfunding, particularly in the areas of waste management and sanitation.

“Although there are mistakes that can be avoided by municipalities, we cannot run away from the fact that there is little funding that the treasury gives the municipalities. Government alone can only do so much, but with other stakeholders aboard a lot can be done. Many of our problems result from poor maintenance and the inability to learn. We must take on the effort to encourage people to assist the government in bringing community solutions,” Tsenoli said.

“This assumption that municipalities can create revenue needs to be reconsidered. Wherever it comes from it must be fixed, because from the onset municipalities are given very little to do so much for the people on the ground.” 

Nkadimeng said employing people out of favouritism or based on political association was detrimental to municipalities and service delivery.  

“Hire appropriately qualified individuals, for us to effectively deliver. Government has not created policies that say tenders or jobs must be given to friends and relatives. If we don’t have the right people in the right positions the chaos in local government will be a continuous cycle. Managers in the legal departments of municipalities should be capacitated to employ the right candidates.”

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and receive a 40% discount on our annual rate..

Chris Gilili
Chris Gilili is a climate and environmental journalist at the Mail & Guardian’s environmental unit, covering socioeconomic issues and general news. Previously, he was a fellow at amaBhungane, the centre for investigative journalism.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Standard Bank mulls over shareholder climate resolution ahead of AGM

Climate considerations are pressing Standard Bank shareholders to push for the recusal of those with fossil fuel ties.
tunicia phillips
Politics

NW Premier Mokgoro ‘meddles’ in contentious R1.5m HOD appointment

Provincial HOD hired despite implication in ‘jobs-for-pals’ probe involving former minister Faith Muthambi
khaya koko

More top stories

Politics

Zwane tells Zondo he didn’t know which company got Vrede...

The former minister and Free State MEC for agriculture denies any knowledge of the Guptas’ role in the deal and his trip to India
emsie ferreira
Politics

IEC says it is ready for election, but cautions it...

The chief executive of the IEC, Sy Mamabolo, assured the Salga leaders assembly that the organisation would deliver a free and fair election.
Chris Gilili
Politics

Calls for removal of unethical local government leaders at Salga...

Ability must determine who gets hired, not jobs for pals or because of their political affiliation, says the head of the South African Local Government Association
Chris Gilili
Environment

Climate commission maps South Africa’s road to zero emissions

The commission has been meeting with interest groups to finalise the country’s climate change mitigation commitments, while adopting and developing models towards a zero carbon emission future
tunicia phillips
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×