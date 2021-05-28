 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

DA councillor implicated in food relief fraud continues daily chores as case runs its course

Democratic Alliance councillor Nora Grose. (Facebook)
0

Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Nora Grose, who faces charges of fraud and money laundering valued at R170 000, will continue working as usual as the case “runs its course,” says Felicity Purchase, the speaker of the City of Cape Town.

Grose is the councillor of ward 23 which includes areas such as Melkbosstrand, Blaauwbergstrand and Table View. The charges brought against her on Thursday, 20 May form part of a multi-faceted investigation led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks). 

After erroneously implicating Grose in fraud relating to the Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters) scheme, the Hawks quickly corrected their error confirming the councillor remains a second suspect in a broader investigation running alongside Grose’s case. 

The backtracking by the Hawks sparked remarks from the DA’s Emma Powell saying “there seems to be a deliberate attempt from certain quarters to sub-join and conflate what are clearly two separate matters”.

Newly sworn-in speaker, Purchase told the Mail & Guardian “she [Grose] has not been found guilty of any charge. In fact, we’re not even sure of the charges because they [Hawks] have retracted one. So everything stays as it is as it [the case] runs its course.”

Purchase says Grose remains in her position until proven guilty. 

“There is a legal issue which comes into play. The membership of a councillor is only terminated or disqualified if you’re convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine,” explains Purchase. 

Referring to Cape Town mayor Dan Plato’s earlier response, Purchase argued Grose “has not been implicated in any of the humanitarian relief” due to the fact that counsellors “don’t come into contact with any cash in that regard at all”. 

“The mayor has made a statement, and the mayor’s statement stands,” she said.

In that statement, the city said it was working with authorities to recover unspent grant funding transferred from an Atlantis-based NGO to a church”. 

But the city distanced itself from any criminal allegations, arguing the “funds went towards the intended purpose of food relief”.

“All allegations regarding malpractice by a city councillor were investigated by the City of Cape Town’s office of the speaker and no malpractice was found,” Plato said. 

Purchase says the context of the offence and the nature of the sentence must be evident before any kind of sanction against any councillor is considered. 

Grose handed herself over to the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team in Atlantis before her first court appearance in the Atlantis magistrate’s court on Thursday last week. 

She was released on R10 000 bail and is expected back in court on 21 June.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and receive a 40% discount on our annual rate.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Eldos building mafia: Community anger amid extortion and ex-cons

Victims of extortion and intimidation at building project sites in Eldorado Park speak up in an exclusive Mail & Guardian investigation
tunicia phillips
National

Masondo ‘used Hawks to arrest me’

The politician’s former lover is suing him and the police for her ‘unlawful’ arrest, which suggests a pattern of abuse of state resources by powerful men
Lizeka Tandwa & khaya koko

More top stories

Politics

DA councillor implicated in food relief fraud continues daily chores...

The speaker of City of Cape Town says no sanctions are considered against City’s ward councillor, as yet
Eunice Stoltz
National

Water department defends deployment of 25 Cuban engineers in reply...

Department says minister Lindiwe Sisulu acted within her executive authority when she signed the agreement with Cuban engineers and scientists, and that keeping the 25 professionals in South Africa would cost R18.3-million a year
Eunice Stoltz
National

World Hunger Day: Children in South Africa still going hungry

One in seven South Africans reported child hunger in February and March this year, according to a recent survey
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

Duarte claps back at Ace in court

The suspended ANC secretary general toed the party line in his address to Zuma’s court rally as further disciplinary charges loom
Paddy Harper & Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×