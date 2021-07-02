 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

ANC councillor convicted of rape still earns a full salary in prison

Inmate income: Former ANC councillor Sibongiseni Baba has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, after his conviction for raping a party volunteer. But he’s still drawing a salary each month, despite being behind bars
0

A councillor currently serving a jail sentence for rape in the Eastern Cape has been receiving his monthly salary, including benefits such as cellphone allowances and his pension fund.  

Sibongiseni Baba, a former ward councillor at the Matatiele local municipality, was convicted of raping an ANC volunteer, who also worked at the extended public works programme in his ward.

According to the ANC, Baba was suspended as a party member in 2019 after being formally charged. 

However, he continued to serve as an ANC councillor and chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee during this time, receiving a monthly salary of close to R20 000. 

Baba was found guilty of rape in May and sentenced earlier this month to 10 years in jail by the Mount Fletcher magistrate’s court. 

The Mail & Guardian has copies of Baba’s payslips in its possession, which indicate that he has been receiving a salary and council benefits while in prison.  

Some of these benefits include a R5 675 housing allowance, a cellphone allowance of R3 400 and mobile data of R300. Baba has also been receiving his pension-fund contributions, the statement shows.  

In a statement, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Baba sent the victims’ supervisor at the expanded public works programme, Leota Tlala — who was also sentenced to five years for sexual assault — to fetch the woman from her home in Thaba Chicha village in the Mount Fletcher district while he waited outside her home in a car.

Tlala tried to force the woman to touch him, but she refused. 

Tyali added that when they reached Baba, he drove off with the woman to a secluded area of the village and made sexual advances. 

“She resisted the advances, but Baba drove elsewhere and pulled her out of his car and raped her,” said Tyali.

The rape occurred in January 2019 while Baba was a ward councillor, as well as the ANC branch chairperson. 

Municipal spokesperson Olwetu Gwanya said that after the criminal charge against Baba, the council placed him on special leave for three months.

She said that a decision was also taken to remove him as committee chair in December 2020. 

“Based on the provisions of section 47 (1) (e) of the constitution of the Republic of South Africa, ‘No one may be regarded as having been sentenced until an appeal against that conviction or sentence has been determined’ — the council has decided not to withhold the councillor’s salary until the appeal process has been concluded.” 

Gwanya added that the council also condoned the correspondence already instituted by council speaker Nomasomi Mshuqwana to the co-operative governance and traditional affairs department requesting further guidance, adding that an alert was sent to the South African Local Government Association.

ANC Women’s League provincial co-ordinator Nolitha Ntobongwana condemned the actions of the municipality, saying that she would raise this with Mshuqwana. 

Ntobongwana said although the municipality might have an excuse for paying Baba’s salary before his incarceration, there was no excuse now.  

“That man cannot receive a salary, having been sentenced. He just cannot. The victim is also a volunteer of the ANC, so this will have an effect on the victim. It is totally wrong for someone who is supposed to be serving a sentence to be receiving a salary,” she said. 

South African Municipal Workers’ Union spokesperson and secretary general in the Eastern Cape, Luzuko Yalezo, called the payment of Baba’s salary a humiliating embarrassment for the municipality. 

Yalezo added that this is not the first time he had heard about an incident of this nature in the province’s municipalities.

“It’s embarrassing that someone who is serving a sentence is still getting a full salary,” he said. 

“It’s what is happening generally, because you would think that some of the issues are a mistake, but they are deliberate. There are service providers that are paid double, as if it’s a mistake. It’s proof that Eastern Cape government is corrupt.”

Yalezo added that the union cannot turn a blind eye when the much-needed municipal resources are looted with impunity. 

“As a union, we need to see people being held personally and criminally liable for facilitating corruption in municipalities. We should also take note of the fact that in every corrupt relationship, there is a corruptor and a corruptee and, as such, we urge our members to not allow themselves to be put in compromising and illegal activities by their superiors.”

This comes after auditor general Tsakani Maluleke told parliament on Tuesday that municipalities had squandered R26-billion in irregular expenditure in the 2019-20 financial year.

Maluleke said that, of the 257 municipalities across the country, only 27 received clean audits.

She also reported on how a municipality in the Eastern Cape had opted to buy a vehicle for the mayor with its Covid-19 funding. 

She said that although the Eastern Cape municipalities improve each year, there were still instances of poor control of the environment. 

Maluleke’s predecessor, the late Kimi Makwetu, gave the Matatiele local municipality’s books an unqualified audit opinion with no findings in the 2018-2019 financial year. 

The then co-operative governance minister Zweli Mkhize identified the municipality as one of the province’s “distressed municipalities” that needed urgent intervention and for action plans to be developed.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Jacob Zuma’s long walk to prison

The ex-president will be imprisoned for contempt of court, like a local Al Capone. Whether the NPA pursues state capture charges remains to be seen
Emsie Ferreira
National

Zuma has no plans to report to a police station,...

ANC leaders are to ask deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte discuss his 15-month sentence and to call on his supporters to return to their homes
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Politics

ANC councillor convicted of rape still earns a full salary...

The Matatiele municipality has attempted to justify why it pays a full salary to an ANC councillor convicted of raping a party volunteer
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Jacob Zuma’s long walk to prison

The ex-president will be imprisoned for contempt of court, like a local Al Capone. Whether the NPA pursues state capture charges remains to be seen
Emsie Ferreira
National

Zuma files papers to have his 15-month sentence set aside

The former president pleads that he never attended to attract the fire of the constitutional court with his quest for Zondo’s recusal
Emsie Ferreira
National

New Western Cape police commissioner to sort out old problems

The province gets a permanent police commissioner to fight crime and violence during a time of instability in the police force
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×