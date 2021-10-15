 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

ANC Durban election candidate shot dead while on door-to-door campaign

0

An ANC Durban ward candidate and another man have been shot dead while campaigning door to door in the city’s Cato Crest area.

Two other men are understood to have been wounded and taken to hospital in the shooting incident which claimed the life of Siyabonga Mkhize, the ANC candidate nominated to contest ward 101 in the 1 November local government election.

It is not clear at this stage whether the killing of Mkhize and his yet to be named companion, both of whom sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was politically motivated.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela confirmed the murders, saying that the party was not aware of the circumstances under which they took place.

Ntombela said the party had been shocked by the death of Mkhize, which took place around 6pm on Friday evening.

“We still do not know the details of what transpired until we interact with the family and local structures from tomorrow morning. We will know more then,” he said.

Neither Ntombela nor eThekwini ANC regional task team convener Kwazi Mshengu were aware of any tensions in the ward over Mkhize’s candidature or any other party-related matters. 

Ntombela said that while there had been tensions in other areas, he was not aware of any in ward 101.

Mshengu said the ANC regional leadership was still trying to find out what had happened.

A number of branches in the region have declared disputes over candidate choices, with the party leadership ruling that they will only be finalised after the elections take place. 

The region, which will only hold its elective ANC conference after the elections, is heavily contested by the two dominant party factions and has seen a number of protests over the removal of corruption charged leaders including recalled chairperson Zandile Gumede from the party lists.

Last month three women were shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Inanda at a community meeting called to nominate the ANC candidate to contest the ward.

The ANC candidate selection process for the 2016 local government elections sparked a wave of killings of candidates, which continued after the poll and resulted in the provincial government appointing the Moerane commission into political killings.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that police were on the scene investigating the shootings in which the two men, aged 40 and 46, died and two others were rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Canna-business deal for Ingonyama Trust land

M&G Premium

Foreign investment has been lined up for a joint venture with the Ingonyama Trust Board, which administers tribal land for the Zulu monarch
Paddy Harper
Politics

NPA ‘refuses’ to prosecute Oscar Mabuyane

M&G Premium

The Hawks have accused the NPA of ‘dragging its feet’ despite voluminous evidence against the Eastern Cape premier
khaya koko & Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Politics

ANC Durban election candidate shot dead while on door-to-door campaign

One other man was shot dead and two others were rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds
Paddy Harper
National

Rule of law drops globally, including in South Africa

Security and corruption prevents the country from ranking higher on the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index for 2021
Eunice Stoltz
National

Slice of life: ‘I can read nine or 10 books...

David van der Westhuizen, a street bookseller based at the KwaZulu-Natal Society of the Arts Gallery in Durban, tells Paddy Harper how he survives unemployment
Paddy Harper
Coronavirus

South Africa opens up vaccinations for 12 to 17 year-olds

Vaccinology researcher Professor Shabir Madhi said young people were being vaccinated to reduce the number of people who could transmit the virus and the focus should instead be on people over the age of 50
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×