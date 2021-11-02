LIVE: Local Elections 2021 Results

With more than 23 000 voting stations that opened across the country on Monday, the 2021 local government elections have not been without incident. Despite initial fears that the Covid-19 pandemic would render them not free and fair, the elections proceeded on Monday, 1 November after the Constitutional Court rejected a bid by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to postpone them to next February, citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 26 million South Africans were registered to vote in the elections, the majority of which were between the ages of 30 and 39 years.

Those South Africans who turned up to cast their ballots at voting stations have made their choices from more than 300 political parties and 900 independent candidates and the results are slowly trickling in.