 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

‘Don’t call me, I’ll call you’ — Mashaba tells ANC

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba holds all the cards in the coming coalition talks. (Photo by Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has given the ANC the cold shoulder, telling the top six, who informally attempted to entice him into coalition talks after this week’s local government elections, “Don’t call me, I’ll call you.” 

Mashaba revealed this to journalists during an impromptu media briefing in Tshwane at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) results centre. 

“It was one of the top six: it was informal. I was not prepared to entertain that discussion,” he said. 

Speaking to the media shortly after Mashaba’s media briefing, DA leader John Steenhuisen said although the party was willing to go into a coalition with ActionSA, it would not be willing to elect Mashaba as mayor. 

“We are happy to talk about mayco [mayoral council] seats et cetera; we are happy to talk about sharing portfolios, but it would be very difficult as the lead party in a coalition to hand the mayoralty to a small party,” he said.  

Mashaba said his party’s senate — its highest decision-making body — had decided to deploy its provincial heavyweights to negotiate with other political parties during coalition talks. 

The negotiating team includes Gauteng provincial chair John Moodey, KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Makhosi Khoza, Western Cape chairperson Vytjie Mentor and Tshwane mayoral candidate Abel Tau

Party chairperson Michael Beaumont said the negotiating team had a demonstrated track record. 

The party would run a 48-hour poll in all municipalities in which it had voter presence so that people could decide which party it should entertain during coalition arrangements, he added.

“Anyone who wants to talk to us … one of the co-values of ActionSA is social justice. If anyone wants to talk to us, they must understand us as ActionSA — we want to run a pro-poor government,” Beaumont said. 

Mashaba said that ActionSA was also open to a coalition with the Democratic Alliance, but had not yet been approached by its leaders. 

“If you want to talk to us around the coalition, you must understand that social justice is one of the non-negotiables,” he said. 

Reiterating Mashaba’s statement, Beaumont said the party will run an open coalition process. 

“We can’t take votes from people like we own them and do what we like with them. Those votes don’t belong to us: they belong to the people … It won’t be just ActionSA voters, but all residents of that municipality. We serve all residents,” he said. 

Beaumont said the party had already begun to draft a written, co-defined, coalition agreement that “must determine how political parties will work, the rules of engagement and, very importantly, how we are going to serve the residents of that municipality”. 

Another stipulation is that people implicated in allegations of corruption must be investigated — including members of ActionSA.  

“You cannot stand against corruption, but you turn a blind eye to allegations that might have happened to people you are going to be co-governing with for the next five years,” Beaumont said. 

At about 2pm on Wednesday, projections from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) indicated that ActionSA had garnered about 13.6% of votes in Johannesburg, behind the ANC at about 34.4% and the DA with about 28.8%. 

Vote for an independent media

Keep reading for just R5 for your first month.

If our elections coverage helped inform your decision at the polls, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community. Get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword. Subscribe for just R5 in your first month.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

Reinforcements dispatched to Gauteng to finalise election results

IEC rejects claims local government elections results are late, despite promising to finalise them by Wednesday
khaya koko
Politics

Why Magashule’s assistant refuses to turn state witness

M&G Premium

The prosecution in Magashule’s corruption trial said Moroadi Cholota refused to cooperate with detectives sent to the US to interview her and she now faces extradition
emsie ferreira
Politics

‘Don’t call me, I’ll call you’ — Mashaba tells ANC

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba holds all the cards in the coming coalition talks
Lizeka Tandwa
Opinion

The C-word is for coalitions, not centrism

With such a low voter turnout, government legitimacy is stretched to breaking point
Richard Calland
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×