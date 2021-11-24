 Subscribe or Login

Politics

ANC retains Durban City Hall in narrow win over DA

The ANC’s Mxolisi Kaunda has managed to retain the mayorship of the eThekwini metropolitan council (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

The ANC’s Mxolisi Kaunda has managed to retain the mayorship of the eThekwini metropolitan council through a last-minute deal with the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC), which had previously backed the loose coalition of opposition parties in the city.

Kaunda took 113 votes ahead of Nicole Graham of the Democratic Alliance’s 105 votes, of 219 ballots cast. Two councillors spoiled their votes.

The narrow victory reverses the trend of losses of metros and local councils by the ANC this week in mayoral elections in hung municipalities, which saw its “governance agreement” with the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) collapse.

The eThekwini result was marred by controversy over the process followed in the council meeting, which had been abandoned on Monday and reconvened to elect a mayor and deputy.

The deal between the ANC and the ABC’s Philani Mavundla saw the opposition party cast its two votes in favour of Kaunda, despite having been part of the opposition alliance in the city during the inaugural meeting, which was abandoned after it was invaded by ANC supporters during a power cut.

Mavundla, the former ANC mayor of Umvoti municipality, is the founder of the ABC and had previously voted together with the other opposition parties on Monday in the speaker’s election.

Mavundla, a highly influential property and construction tycoon, had campaigned on an anti-corruption and pro-localisation ticket ahead of the 1 November local government elections. He had backed the opposition grouping in its coalition talks in the intervening period.

However, he did an about-turn on Tuesday night after being offered the deputy mayor’s position by the ANC, whose Tembo Ntuli resigned from exco on Wednesday to accommodate Mavundla.

The ANC victory may be short-lived — the IFP has threatened to go to court over the “flawed” process followed during the council meeting, which allowed Mavundla to be added as exco member by the ANC without a council resolution confirming this.

IFP exco member Mdu Nkosi — who stood against Mavundla as deputy mayor — told speaker Thabani Nyawose that the party would “see you in court”’over the process.

Later, in a televised interview, Nkosi said the meeting had not been run according to proper procedures.

“‘The process is flawed. For a matter to be discussed, there needs to be an agenda item. There was a council resolution [on Monday naming the exco members] and that is supposed to be rescinded. That hasn’t happened,” Nkosi said.

Nyawose also failed to provide a record of Monday’s proceedings, which had concluded the appointment of the 10-member exco by the time the meeting was disrupted and brought to a halt.

Nkosi said although Nyawose was new to the job, he was still expected to run the council meetings fairly.

“We expect the speaker to be a speaker of council, not a speaker of the ANC. We understand he is new in the position, but he must ensure that all parties are heard. I doubt that we are going to be able to work harmoniously with him going forward,” Nkosi said.

Nkosi and the Economic Freedom Fighters had earlier demanded that a head count be conducted ahead of the voting.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months (then R250/quarter). Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Join the M&G community

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Politics

ANC retains Durban City Hall in narrow win over DA

M&G Premium

Flawed process may still end up in court
Paddy Harper
Business

Absa firing is an attack on corporate governance — Sipho...

M&G Premium

Absa announced that the businessman was removed from its boards after being accused of acting against the banking group’s best interest
Sarah Smit
Africa

The dirty secrets of the dictators’ favourite bank

BGFIBank allegedly played a central role in a years-long scam that allowed former DRC leader Joseph Kabila’s family and close associates to launder $243-million in public and suspect funds
Simon Allison
Environment

Hemp permit process to litmus test cannabis sector inclusivity

M&G Premium

The declaration of hemp as an agricultural crop now allows importation, exportation, cultivation, sale and research of hemp in South Africa
tunicia phillips
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×