The DA: Between a rock and a hard place

    
New and old: Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse of the Democratic Alliance. The DA took all three Gauteng metros. (Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images)
The ANC may have lost control of five hung metro councils to the Democratic Alliance this week, but the DA faces five years of governing them with a gun held to its head by the Economic Freedom Fighters and ActionSA — or the failure of the councils it now runs.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.
Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

