Conference battles and alliances will determine Ramaposa’s ANC future

Shifting alliances in the ANC — along with a frantic year of bruising regional and provincial leadership battles — will determine whether Cyril Ramaphosa’s anticipated bid for a second term as party president will succeed at its elective national conference in December.

The conference will settle whether Ramaphosa continues with his unity and renewal agenda in the governing party and lead it into the 2024 national elections, where it faces perhaps its toughest electoral test since 1994 on the back of massive losses in last year’s local government vote.