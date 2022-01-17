 Subscribe or Login

Politics

President puts Mondli Gungubele in charge of State Security Agency

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced that minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele would assume political responsibility for the State Security Agency (Photo by PRESIDENCY OF SOUTH AFRICA/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced that minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele would assume political responsibility for the State Security Agency in a move analysts said might not be unrelated to the fire that ravaged parliament early this month.

The presidency said the step was in line with Ramaphosa’s announcement on 5 August last year that the ministry of state security would be done away with and responsibility for the entity would in future reside in the presidency.

Emsie Ferreira

President puts Mondli Gungubele in charge of State Security Agency

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
