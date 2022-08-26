Subscribe

Politics

Gwede Mantashe accused of meddling in mining rights

  
Gwede Mantashe, the minerals resources and energy minister.
A manganese mine near Kuruman, Northern Cape, is at the centre of a bitter battle involving a Hawks investigation, allegations of nepotism against Gwede Mantashe, the minerals resources and energy minister, and that he ignored advice from his chief director of legal services. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Athandiwe Saba
The minister’s wife, Nolwandle, stands accused of using his name and position to gain interest in a Northern Cape mine
