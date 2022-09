Officially, President Cyril Ramaphosa is still deciding whether to appeal the high court ruling that found his suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was tainted by a reasonable apprehension that he was biased because she had begun investigating the Phala Phala game farm controversy.

“At the moment, he is still applying his mind,” his office said of Friday’s Western Cape high court ruling which has sparked much debate about its implications and a flurry of legal interventions.