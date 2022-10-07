Phumulo Masualle not bowed by PEC rebuff

ANC secretary general contender and former Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle claims there is a growing realisation that the provincial executive committee (PEC) led by Oscar Mabuyane needs to adjust its leadership contest position. Masualle was rebuffed by the PEC when it announced its preferred candidates for the ANC national elective conference in December.

He was reacting to a recent statement by the PEC which endorsed President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term, Mabuyane as his deputy and national chair Gwede Mantashe to retain his position.