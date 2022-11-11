Subscribe

Withdrawing not an option, says Kubayi

Resolute: Human settlements minister, and ANC deputy president hopeful, Mmamokolo Kubayi says she’s never depended on the Ramaphosa team for support. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

Despite having been sidelined by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign team for the position of ANC deputy president, Mmamokolo Kubayi is adamant she will not back down from the race for the top-six position. 

Kubayi was thought of as the blue-eyed girl in Ramaphosa’s cabinet. Her appointment to the ANC economic transformation committee, a key position in the party’s policy agenda, was considered part of the president’s strategy to raise her profile ahead of next month’s elective conference

She was also thought by some ANC leaders to have been handpicked by Ramaphosa to run alongside him for the ANC deputy president position. However, this was thwarted when the Ramaphosa campaign — now known as Renewal22 — chose to put its weight behind Senzo Mchunu. 

The decision by the Ramaphosa team — headed by Mondli Gungubele and Derek Hanekom — to field late entrants has led to heated debate among the Renwal22 allies, with some provinces vowing to defy the chosen slate. 

A vocal supporter of Ramaphosa, Kubayi will be going up against frontrunner Paul Mashatile, who has already received the thumbs-up from six provinces, as well as the ANC Youth League’s national task team. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

The Ramaphosa ally is gunning to be the party’s deputy president, regardless of lack of backing
