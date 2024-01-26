South Africa scores an interim victory in landmark ICJ case against Israel

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Africa Naledi Pandor makes statements to press members after attending a session on the day the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on Gaza genocide case against Israel made by South Africa in the Hague, the Netherlands on January 26, 2024. (Photo by Selman Aksunger/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get Your Free Account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Explore our subscription offers

The court has ordered that Israel implement provisional measures to prevent genocidal acts against the people living in Gaza ‘with immediate effect’