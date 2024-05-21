Politics / 21 May 2024 Post-election by-elections lie ahead for six KwaZulu-Natal municipalities By Paddy Harper FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Residents of the six rural towns will vote again on 19 June in KwaZulu-Natal. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G) This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: 2024 elections, ANC, article, Democratic Alliance, Electoral Commission Of South Africa, IFP, Jacob Zuma, Politics