Politics / 22 May 2024 DA’s Zille defends ANC plagiarism charges over her ‘together let’s do more crime’ post By Paddy Harper FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp DA federal chairperson Helen Zille. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G) This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: ANC, article, Cyril Ramaphosa, DA, Democratic Alliance, Fikile Mbalula, Helen Zille, IEC, National Health Insurance, Politics