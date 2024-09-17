Politics / 17 September 2024 ANC vets want members with criminal records barred and would-be leaders to first meet criteria By Lunga Mzangwe Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp The president of the ANC Veterans League Snuki Zikalala. The veterans league wants the vetting to be done on every card carrying ANC member and those who wish to join the party This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: ANC, Anc Gauteng, ANC membership, ANC Veterans League, Cyril Ramaphosa, Politics, Snuki Zikalala, State Capture, Thabo Mbeki, VBS Mutual Bank, Zuko Godlimpi