Active citizenry will drive anti-corruption efforts, minister tells G20 working group

Public Service and Administration Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi

Public Service and Administration Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi told the G20 anti-corruption working group (ACWG) on Monday that an engaged citizenry was crucial in tackling corruption and the public should play an active role in holding governments accountable.

Active citizens were not merely passive recipients of governance, he said, “but the drivers of accountability and reform”.

“When they are empowered, informed and engaged, they become the most effective deterrent against corruption.”

The ACWG meeting, being held in Cape Town until Wednesday, is co-chaired by South Africa and Brazil. It is scheduled to hold three technical meetings before the ministerial meeting.

Monday’s closed sessions will be co-chaired by Special Investigating Unit head advocate Andy Mothibi and advocate Marcelo Pontes Vianna, Brazil’s secretary for private sector integrity.

In his keynote address, Buthelezi said corruption was a multifaceted problem that manifested in various forms, from the misappropriation of public funds to bribery and nepotism.

“It is both a cause and a consequence of poor governance as it flourishes in environments where ethical leadership is absent, financial controls are weak and where accountability is lacking.

“Corruption has far-reaching implications that are eroding and weakening trust in public institutions, implications that are stifling economic growth and depriving millions of citizens of essential services and opportunities.”

According to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index for 2024, South Africa was ranked 82nd out of 180 countries.

On average, from 1996 to 2024, the country’s corruption ranking has been around 56th place. The worst was in 2023, when it ranked 83rd, and the best was in 1996, when it was 23rd.

Buthelezi said the establishment of the ACWG in 2010 was a significant development in G20 cooperation on graft eradication.

This year, the ACWG would focus on strengthening the public sector by promoting transparency, integrity and accountability; increasing the efficiency of asset recovery measures and enhancing and mobilising the inclusive participation of the public sector, private sector, civil society and academia to prevent and combat corruption.

The fourth area of focus would be beefing up protection mechanisms for whistleblowers, he said, which was “the most important”.

Buthelezi said since South Africa ratified the UN Convention Against Corruption in 2004, it had committed to “a comprehensive approach to combat corruption — one that involves not just government but all sectors of society”.

“This summit is a testament to that commitment and a call to action for all G20 nations to reinforce their efforts in building transparent, accountable and resilient governance systems.”

South Africa had put in place strong constitutional and legislative provisions to combat corruption.

“Various law-enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies and oversight institutions have been put in place with a very clear mandate — to prevent, detect and prosecute corruption effectively.”

Buthelezi said that one of the working group’s primary objectives was to strengthen the public sector by promoting transparency, accountability and ethical leadership.

“A robust public sector ensures that officials operate within an ethical governance framework, where public trust hinges on the integrity of institutions. By enhancing ethical standards and oversight mechanisms, we can foster a culture of accountability that encourages public officials to serve their communities diligently.”

Regarding the protection of whistleblowers, Buthelezi said the ACWG would “explore legislative reforms that provide robust protections for those who come forward with information about corrupt practices”.

Ensuring that whistleblowers could report wrongdoing without fear was vital for creating an environment where accountability could flourish, he said.

“By focusing on strengthening public institutions, enhancing asset recovery, promoting inclusive participation and protecting whistleblowers, the ACWG is poised to make a meaningful impact.

“[T]he fight against corruption is not a sprint but a marathon that requires unwavering commitment and a collective action. Through collaboration, integrity and a shared resolve, the G20 nations can set a powerful example of transparency and accountability that resonates far beyond their borders,” Buthelezi said.