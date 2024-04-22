Luvuyo Bangazi takes over MBDA Corporate Services Executive position on full-time basis

Following an internal recruitment process guided by the Recruitment, Selection and Promotion Policy of the MBDA, the entity is pleased to announce the full-time appointment of Luvuyo Bangazi to the post of Corporate Services Executive, effective from 15 April 2024.

Bangazi has had two previous stints in this position. At the first inception of the role in 2019, he took the lead in establishing the position for six months before handing it over to the then CEO. The post remained vacant until July 2023 when Bangazi was seconded to the position as part of driving the MBDA’s new five-year strategic plan.

Bangazi has nearly 20 years’ experience in senior management, with nine years at Boomtown Agency, where he was also Acting Managing Director. He then joined the MBDA in June 2013 as a Senior Manager – Marketing & Communications, reporting to the CEO.

He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration from NMU Graduate School. His main responsibilities include providing strategic support to the organisation through oversight of human resource management strategy, ICT, marketing, communications, risk management and compliance.

As part of the executive team, he will lead the co-ordination of strategic planning, business unit integration, performance management and reporting. The agency wishes Bangazi all the best as he enters this new phase with the organisation.