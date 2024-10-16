Academic offers matrics valuable advice for 2024 exams

Faculty of Education academic Dr Judicial Sebatana.

With matric finals just days away, North-West University (NWU) academic in the Faculty of Education Dr Judicial Sebatana says they must focus on the present and not on past shortcomings.

Sharing his insights on the readiness of matric learners for their final exams, which start on 21 October 2024, Dr Sebatana points out that the final exams account for 75% of their mark, whereas past performance only counts for 25%. “It’s important for learners to remember that it’s not too late.”

Assessing the readiness of matrics is a complex task due to multiple factors, he says. “We need to consider the content factor, which includes curriculum coverage and learner performance in school-based assessments, mid-year exams and preparatory exams.

“For subjects that require practical experiments, a key issue to consider is the availability of resources and whether schools were able to conduct those experiments.”

He also highlights the role of the measures in place to assist learners who have struggled academically during the school year, such as after-hours and weekend classes run by teachers in partnership with school governing bodies.

Support for the last stretch

The NWU’s Ikateleng project has also been assisting learners across the North West, Gauteng, Northern Cape and Free State provinces. “There are also various support programmes such as the Last Push, initiated by the Department of Basic Education,” says Dr Sebatana. He adds that the department’s mathematics, science and technology unit offers further support, both in person and through virtual learning, to schools that have struggled with performance.

Dr Sebatana identifies mathematics, physical science, accounting and economics as subjects where learners may face more challenges. Mathematics had a pass rate of 53% in 2023 and physical science 61%. “These subjects are difficult for both learners and teachers, partly due to the need for various teaching and learning resources.”

He advises learners to prepare for these exams by working through past exam papers, using physics education technology simulations for certain physical science topics and accessing recorded lessons made available by the Department of Basic Education.

A final piece of advice for learners is to focus their revision on simpler topics before moving on to more difficult ones. “This can help them manage their study time better and enhance their exam readiness.”