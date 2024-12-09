Bay stadium on a roll with double-header success within a month

Front from left: MMC Bongeka Mankahla, Mayor Babalwa Lobishe, Prov MP JP Pretorius, and MBDA Board Chairperson Glenda Perumal.

Gqeberha, South Africa – 8 December 2024, the Mandela Bay Development Agency, operator of the NMB Stadium, on behalf of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, is pleased with the momentum and succeeding implementation of the stadium’s commercial turnaround plan. This past weekend saw fruits of proactive lobbying and bidding earlier in the year when CEO, Anele Qaba, and stadium management engaged several rugby franchises for the opportunities to bring topflight rugby to the Bay.

The Investec Champions Cup feature that saw the much-loved DHL Stormers facing RC Toulon, with nearly 30 000 enthusiastic fans, is an outcome of these bold initiatives and has proven to be a hit, both on the field and for the economy of the Bay. The stands of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium shook with the excitement of enthusiastic rugby fans as the Frenchmen closed the day, winning 24 to 14.

“The event was a commercial triumph for the city and the stadium,” said Qaba, who leads the management of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“The success of events like this brings much needed tourism and hospitality revenue into the city as well as present us with an opportunity to showcase what we can do for teams and fans alike at this majestic multipurpose stadium. This is important for us as we rebuild market confidence with the aim of attracting even larger events and test matches into the Bay.”

The Investec Champions Cup event follows closely on the heels of the recent Home of Legends Cup soccer tournament, showcasing the stadium’s ability and capacity of the team to host major sporting events back-to-back.

Qaba added: “Adding to the fan experience of the day was the opening of the revamped Royal Lounge, designed to enhance the fan experience at the stadium. The new lounge offers premium viewing experience, ensuring that fans can enjoy the game in style and comfort, and we intend to activate this space as a permanent onsite restaurant and entertainment facility that is accessible for seven days a week.”

The stadium and the fans were commended for their warm reception and hospitality by both John Robson, coach of the DHL Stormers, and RC Toulon coach, Pierre Mignoni. Speaking at the post-match press conference, both coaches pointed to the spirit and enthusiasm of the fans who came out to support the game as a highlight of their visit to Nelson Mandela Bay.

Also complementing the stadium experience was the activation of the “Fans Village”, a collaboration between media partners and the sponsors.

The excitement didn’t end after the final whistle as Bay Executive Mayor, Babalwa Lobishe, accompanied by Provincial MP, JP Pretorius, MMC for SRAC, Bongeka Mankahla, and the MBDA Board Chairperson visited both teams in their change rooms to much jubilation, especially from the winning Frenchmen.

Mayor Lobishe’s visit to the French team was met by jubilant celebrations and dancing as the mayor thanked the team for gracing the Bay, wishing them well for the rest of the tournament and encouraged them to stay longer in the Bay.

To conclude the team visits, the mayor and her delegation went on to visit the DHL Stormers’ change room for words of encouragement and an open invitation to the team to consider the Bay Stadium as an alternative home ground.

Mayor Lobishe commented: “The success of this Investec Champions Cup underscores the Nelson Mandela Bay’s potential as a premier destination for international sports and entertainment. With events like this, the city of Gqeberha can shine as a vibrant hub for sports enthusiasts and visitors alike.”

Issued by Luvuyo Bangazi, MBDA Spokesperson [email protected]. (041) 811 8200.

For more info, please contact Nicole Klokow, MBDA Communications Manager at [email protected] (041) 811 8200.