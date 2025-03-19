How SA tax law affects cross-border transactions: Role of tax consultants in international taxation

The role of tax consultants in international taxation. (Image: Supplied)

South African tax law plays a crucial role in shaping the taxation of cross-border transactions. As a globalised economy, South Africa interacts with multiple jurisdictions, and businesses operating internationally need to understand the complexities of its tax system. The country’s tax laws are designed to prevent tax avoidance while promoting economic growth, and navigating them can be challenging without expert advice. This press release will explore how South African tax law impacts cross-border transactions and the key role tax consultants play in helping businesses comply with domestic and international tax obligations.

SA’s international taxation framework

South Africa employs a residence-based taxation system for individuals and businesses, meaning that residents are taxed on their worldwide income. Non-residents are only taxed on their income sourced within South Africa. This principle leads to several key areas where tax consultants must provide guidance for businesses involved in international transactions.

1. Transfer pricing rules

Transfer pricing refers to the pricing of goods, services or intellectual property transferred between related entities, such as a parent company and its subsidiary in different countries. South Africa’s transfer pricing regulations, based on the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines, require that these inter-company transactions be conducted at “arm’s length”, meaning they should reflect market prices. Failure to comply with these regulations can lead to significant penalties and adjustments to taxable income by SARS.

Tax consultants play a critical role by helping businesses develop transfer pricing policies that ensure compliance with South African laws and international standards. They assist with documentation, ensuring that transfer prices align with arm’s length principles and help prepare transfer pricing reports for submission to SARS.

2. Double tax agreements

To prevent double taxation of the same income, South Africa has entered into double tax agreements (DTAs) with several countries. These treaties allocate taxing rights between the two countries involved and provide relief to taxpayers from being taxed twice on the same income.

Tax consultants are crucial in advising businesses on how DTAs affect their cross-border transactions. They interpret the treaty provisions and help businesses understand which country has the right to tax specific income types, such as dividends, interest and royalties.

3. Capital gains tax on foreign assets

South Africa imposes capital gains tax (CGT) on the sale of assets, including foreign assets. Non-residents who dispose of certain South African-based assets are subject to CGT, while South African residents are taxed on their worldwide capital gains. Cross-border transactions involving the sale or transfer of assets can trigger CGT implications that require careful planning.

Tax consultants help businesses navigate the complex rules around CGT, including exemptions and deductions, to optimise the tax outcome. They also help businesses avoid double taxation on capital gains by leveraging DTAs and other strategies.

The role of tax consultants in cross-border transactions

Given the complexities of international taxation, tax consultants play an indispensable role in ensuring businesses comply with South African tax laws when engaging in cross-border transactions. Their expertise helps businesses manage the intricate interplay between South African tax laws and international obligations. The following are key areas where tax consultants add value:

1. Tax structuring and planning

Cross-border transactions often require businesses to structure their operations efficiently to minimise tax liabilities. Tax consultants advise on the best legal structures – such as setting up foreign subsidiaries, branches or joint ventures – that offer tax advantages and align with South Africa’s international tax obligations. By evaluating various options, tax consultants can help businesses decide on the most tax-efficient method for repatriating profits, financing international operations or managing inter-company transactions.

2. Mitigating risks of double taxation

Cross-border businesses may face the risk of being taxed by both South Africa and a foreign jurisdiction. Tax consultants analyse the applicable DTAs to ensure businesses claim tax credits or exemptions, minimising the risk of double taxation. They also help businesses navigate complex situations where a DTA may not exist, offering strategies such as tax credits or deductions to alleviate the burden.

3. Ensuring compliance and avoiding penalties

Failure to comply with South African tax laws, including incorrect transfer pricing, improper withholding tax applications or failure to file the necessary documents with SARS, can result in significant fines, penalties and back taxes. Tax consultants ensure businesses stay compliant by staying up to date with the latest tax changes, ensuring all necessary filings are completed on time, and advising on the documentation required to meet SARS’ expectations.

4. Cross-border tax optimisation

Tax consultants assist businesses in identifying opportunities for tax optimisation through effective use of DTAs, transfer pricing adjustments and capital gains planning. By leveraging international tax treaties and structuring transactions effectively, tax consultants help reduce overall tax liability and increase profitability for businesses engaged in cross-border activities.

With the rapidly changing global tax environment, businesses involved in international trade must rely on expert tax consultants to navigate the intricacies of the South African tax law. From managing transfer pricing compliance to optimising tax outcomes through strategic planning and DTA application, tax consultants play a crucial role in minimising risks and ensuring tax efficiency. Their expertise is indispensable in achieving compliant and profitable international operations, making them key partners for businesses expanding into global markets.