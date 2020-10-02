Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

South Africa is open for international travel!

After months of lockdown, South Africa has opened its border to tourists
0

This story is sponsored

South African Tourism (SA Tourism) welcomes government’s direction as the country opened its international borders on October 1. While South Africa’s borders will not be open to all countries for leisure travel, SA Tourism is delighted to welcome those visitors who are able to come to our country. 

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement last month that South Africa would be moving to alert level 1, thus opening up international borders for selected countries from October 2020. 

South Africa has developed a risk categorisation model for different countries. This model classifies countries according to a scale of high, medium and low risk. High-risk countries are those with higher numbers of Covid-19 infections and reported deaths compared to South Africa.  Medium-risk countries have a relatively equal number of infections and death toll to South Africa, while low-risk countries have a lesser number of Covid-19 infections and death toll in comparison to South Africa. All travellers coming into the country will need to supply a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours from the date of departure from their country. Travellers will also be screened for any Covid-19 symptoms and be required to provide proof of accommodation address, should they need to self-quarantine. 

“While many of our key source markets feature in the high-risk category, meaning that they are not able to travel to South Africa for leisure purposes yet, the environment is fluid and changes constantly. We remain optimistic and encouraged by the gradual phased opening of our sector and we will monitor the changes regularly, as the country lists are reviewed every two weeks,” says SA Tourism Chief Executive Officer, Sisa Ntshona.


Any person from a high-risk country who wishes to undertake business travel into South Africa may do so with effect from October 1 2020, and must apply in writing to the Minister of Home Affairs, to demonstrate reasons for their request to enter South Africa, for example, for business purposes. Such applications must be directed by email to: [email protected].

All travellers from African countries will be allowed to travel to South Africa and must possess relevant travel documents, a negative PCR test result, and will also be screened for Covid-19 symptoms.

“We are encouraged to see that travel is open for the rest of the continent. This follows global trends in changing traveller behaviour, which is influenced by trust and confidence where travel starts domestically, then regionally, and ultimately internationally,” concludes Ntshona. 

South Africa has put in place globally-benchmarked health and safety protocols that include the wearing of masks, washing of hands and maintaining social distancing. 

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Special Reports

Conference geared to the retirement sector’s determination to claim the future

special reports -
‘The challenge for the retirement sector in South Africa is to bring originality, resourcefulness and vision to the table’
Read more
Special Reports

Call for Expression of Interest

special reports -
GFG seeks to appoint an exper to work with the African Tax Outlook team to develop the ATO guidebook and provide data analytics
Read more
Special Reports

CALL FOR PROPOSALS

special reports -
GIZ-VCP seeks to appoint a company or team of experts to carry out a scoping study on the consideration of safety aspects in Precinct Management
Read more
Special Reports

Leading women on stage at SingularityU Online Summit 2020

special reports -
Programme finalised for much anticipated multi-national summit where top women in various industries are assembled to share their thought leadership
Read more
Special Reports

Kingdom of Lesotho Ministry of Health Request for CVs (Individual Consultants)

special reports -
The MOH seeks to engage a Quality Assurance specialist to assist it to develop a comprehensive Quality Assurance programme for Lesotho
Read more
Special Reports

UNISA hosts its first TEDx event

[email protected] -
The Elephant in the Room Tedx event at UNISA will help to create meaningful change in South Africa through the power of ideas
Read more
Advertising

Today's top stories

Councillors barred as ANC moves against corruption

Stand aside’ rule implemented for people facing charges as provincial integrity commission process stalls
Paddy Harper -
Read more

Hawks eye ANC politicians next

Top cop says more big players will be added to the list of accused as the state prepares to go to court
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more

WHO’s flawed vaccine plan means well

Drug companies can be forced to ‘help’ competitors when it’s in the public interest. The WHO seeks a similar strategy for a Covid vaccine
khaya sithole -
Read more

Trump win will abort health care

Threats of funding cuts has caused a reduction in reproductive and sexual health services
Pontsho Pilane -
Read more

Vincent Smith the first to head to court after blitz...

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith has appeared in the specialised commercial crimes court on charges of corruption and fraud
khaya koko -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now