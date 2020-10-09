Subscribe
Subscribe
Special Reports

CALL FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST TO DEVELOP A CLIMATE CHANGE COMMUNICATION STRATEGY FOR TOURISM SECTOR

0

This story is sponsored

Tourism is a fast-growing industry globally and is recognised by the South African government for the role it can play in economic growth and poverty reduction. Climate change poses a threat to the tourism sector, as identified by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). In 2020, the Department of Tourism (NDT), in partnership with the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) and GIZ, commissioned a climate change risk and vulnerability assessment of the tourism sector. As part of the project, 27 tourism sites were assessed across the country. A three-year implementation plan was also developed as part of the project.

As a continuation to the above, NDT, DEFF and GIZ have identified the need for the development of a climate change communication strategy for the tourism sector, as well as the development of a climate change awareness campaign for the tourism sector as part of the communication strategy.

GIZ invites eligible and professional companies with local presence in South Africa to participate in this tender. Expression of Interest forms are available for downloading until 23.10.2020 at the following link https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/90238.html.   

Completed forms must be submitted to [email protected] by October 30 2020. Please quote reference 83365380 when submitting the documentation. Late submissions will not be accepted.


About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. We work closely with our partners to ensure all stories meet our standards of editorial quality, and offer information of value to readers.

If you would like to speak to our team, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Special Reports

Capital Legacy shakes up the South African financial services industry

special reports -
The company has created an exciting and industry first, end-to-end financial services solution that addresses the needs of the country’s one million Muslims
Read more
Special Reports

Now with a V8 engine again: the new Cayenne GTS models

special reports -
Both GTS models sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds with the Sport Chrono package and have a top speed of 270 km/h
Read more
Advertising

Today's top stories

ANC’s North West troika clean-up flops

ANC regions in the province have ordered their mayors, chief whips and speakers to stay in office
Paddy Harper -
Read more

How graft arrests came together

Learning from its failure to turn the Schabir Shaik conviction into one for Jacob Zuma, the state is now building an effective system for catching thieves. Khaya Koko, Sabelo Skiti and Paddy Harper take a look behind the scenes at how law enforcement agencies have started creating consequences for the corrupt
khaya koko & Sabelo Skiti & Paddy Harper -
Read more

The new wave way: How SA’s now generation moves different

South Africa’s newest stars have turned to the internet and cultivated cult followings to launch themselves onto the global music scene
Sabelo Mkhabela -
Read more

De Lille unfazed by acting-DG’s baggage

Latest twist in public works saga suggests minister quashed query into doctored corruption report
Sabelo Skiti -
Read more

Extract: Mandy Wiener’s ‘The Whistleblowers’ shows the cost of speaking...

In this extract from journalist Mandy Wiener’s latest book she examines the death of ANC Youth League member Sindiso Magaqa in KwaZulu-Natal
mandy wiener -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now