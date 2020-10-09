CALL FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST TO DEVELOP A CLIMATE CHANGE COMMUNICATION STRATEGY FOR TOURISM SECTOR

Tourism is a fast-growing industry globally and is recognised by the South African government for the role it can play in economic growth and poverty reduction. Climate change poses a threat to the tourism sector, as identified by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). In 2020, the Department of Tourism (NDT), in partnership with the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) and GIZ, commissioned a climate change risk and vulnerability assessment of the tourism sector. As part of the project, 27 tourism sites were assessed across the country. A three-year implementation plan was also developed as part of the project.

As a continuation to the above, NDT, DEFF and GIZ have identified the need for the development of a climate change communication strategy for the tourism sector, as well as the development of a climate change awareness campaign for the tourism sector as part of the communication strategy.

GIZ invites eligible and professional companies with local presence in South Africa to participate in this tender. Expression of Interest forms are available for downloading until 23.10.2020 at the following link https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/90238.html.

Completed forms must be submitted to [email protected] by October 30 2020. Please quote reference 83365380 when submitting the documentation. Late submissions will not be accepted.