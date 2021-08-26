Project description and sector

The GIZ CESARE-PSGG in support to SADC Organ Directorate is looking for a bidder (referred to as ‘the Consultant) based in the SADC region, to develop a SADC Regional Anti-Corruption Monitoring and Evaluation Framework. The overall objective of the assignment is to develop a framework for the SADC Region for reporting progress in Anti-corruption efforts within the framework of the SADC Protocol against corruption and the SADC Anti-Corruption Strategic Action Plan (2018-2022). The proposed assessment should propose the overall approach and methodology for Anti-corruption monitoring and evaluation taking into consideration of the Protocol against Corruption, the Strategic Anti-Corruption Action Plan and existing M&E policies in SADC. It is expected that the report will identify any gaps in the existing systems mainly at Member State level which will need to be addressed to enable effective integration with the Regional M&E framework.

A Contractor is invited to bid for the above-mentioned assignment. The selected bidder will enter into a contract with GIZ. Invitation letters to bid, Terms of References and further information can be found underhttps://www.sadc.int/opportunities/procurement/open-procurement-opportunities/regional-anti-corruption-monitoring-and-evaluation-framework/

Submission address and deadline: Kindly submit your bid, comprising a technical offer and price offer, by Friday 03rd September 2021, 3:00 p.m.

The application package must be addressed to: Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, GIZ Office Gaborone, New CBD, 1st Floor South Wing, Morula House, Plot 54358, New CBD, Gaborone, Botswana or Private Bag X12 Village, Gaborone, Botswana or email to [email protected] (only)