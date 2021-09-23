GIZ – Vacancy announcement – technical advisors

Project Description

The programme “Cooperation for the Enhancement of Southern African Development Community (SADC) Regional Economic Integration” (CESARE) supports SADC in economic development as well as good governance. Its main cooperation partner is the SADC Secretariat in Gaborone, Botswana. The programme is further implemented in cooperation with national governments of the SADC Member States as well as with associations and companies from the private sector and civil society.

One of the four measures of CESARE is composed of the Joint Action “Support towards Industrialization and the Productive Sectors (SIPS) in the SADC region”. This Private Sector Development component is co-financed by the EU and the German Government. GIZ is responsible for the implementation of two result areas of SIPS: 1) to enhance the private sector participation in the regional pharmaceutical and medical value chains, specifically (a) Anti-Retroviral (ARV) Value Chain as well as the regional (b) Covid-19-relevant Medical and Pharmaceutical Products (CMPP) Value Chains and 2) to enhance private sector participation in the regional Leather Value Chain.

The position described below is situated within SIPS and focuses on promoting local private sector participation in the regional ARV value chain (VC). The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH therefore invites suitably qualified, experienced, innovative individuals to apply for the position of:

TECHNICAL ADVISOR – ANTI-RETROVIRAL VALUE CHAIN PROMOTION

Job Title : Technical Advisor – Anti-retroviral Value Chain Promotion

Job Category : Professional, Band 4

Location : Gaborone, Botswana

Project : GIZ – CESARE component for “Support towards Industrialization and the Productive Sectors (SIPS)

Duration : immediately until 31.10.2022

Key Responsibilities;

You will work as a technical advisor in the ARV team (composed of 2-3 colleagues) within SIPS and report to the ARV team leader and the SIPS Project Executive Manager. The overall goal of your work is to increase value creation within the ARV VC in the SADC region and to increase participation of the local private sector in the VC.

After an initial phase in Gaborone working within the team and contributing to the inception phase of the program, you will relocate to a SADC member state with major implementation activity to oversee and steer implementation activities in that country and/ or its neighbours. In addition, the position requires regular business travel within the SADC region by the successful incumbent (if the pandemic situation allows).

Responsibilities include in detail:

Support the planning and implementation of the Anti-Retroviral Value Chain activities of the program

Support the continuation of the in-depth analysis of development opportunities within the ARV VC, an intervention strategy, and an operational plan for the VC; Increase value creation within the ARV VC in the SADC region

Support the close coordination with beneficiaries and the private sector in preparing, monitoring, and updating the strategy and activities of the measure

Cooperate intensively with the private sector to understand and overcome binding constraints to growth (support and organize private/public dialogues, trainings, policy advice, procurement, financial grants and all other instruments that lead to a positive development within the ARV VC)

Support the planning of the ARV result area

Support the preparation of high-quality reporting towards the different stakeholders (SADC, EU, BMZ) and in additional administrative processes

Support the planning and monitoring of an efficient use of project finances.

Requirements:

Qualification

Master’s degree or equivalent in Public Administration, Public Policy, Public Health, Pharmacology, Biomedical sciences, Chemistry, Biotechnology, Engineering or equivalent.

Professional experience

In-depth knowledge of drug development, manufacturing (GMP) and distribution of pharmaceuticals, (procurement) supply chains of pharmaceuticals and specifically antiretroviral drugs is a strong asset.

In-depth knowledge of health & drug regulation processes, market access,

Commercialization processes and pharmaceutical public policy experiences, etc. is a strong asset

Familiarity with institutions, organization, actors, processes and mechanisms in the pharmaceutical sector including (inter-)national and regional (stringent) regulatory authorities (e.g. FDA and EMA, WHO prequalification) is a strong asset.

Working experience with GIZ and/ or other development organizations especially in private sector development and/ or health is an asset.

In-depth knowledge of the SADC region and/ or individual Member states is an asset.

Other knowledge, additional competences

Profound knowledge of English required. Advanced skills in another SADC language (French, Portuguese) or German is an asset.

Ability to work in a dynamic team, intercultural and social competence, strong communication skills, flexibility and patience.

Very good knowledge of ICT technologies and computer applications (e.g. Microsoft Office, MS Teams, Project Planning Tools)

Applications should be addressed to: The Human Resources Manager

P / Bag X12, Village

Gaborone

E-mail address: [email protected]

OR

Hand delivered to: 1st floor Morula House, Plot 54358, Prime Plaza, New CBD, Gaborone

Closing date for application is 1 October 2021.

For further information please contact HR unit at 3957400

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

GIZ Botswana is an equal opportunity employer, therefore it encourages applications from all qualified and eligible candidates regardless of their gender, religion/belief, origin, disability, and/or any other minority group. We are committed to creating an inclusive working environment for all employees.

Vacancy for technical advisor – disaster risk reduction

Disasters currently wipe out many years of development achievements and reduce the development opportunities of countries. In spite of the increasing awareness of the complexity of risks, they are still not always adequately taken into account in the planning of development measures, whether in the partner regions and countries or on the part of international donors. Current approaches frequently address just one threat at a time, typically a disaster, rather than considering several new global threats or multiple, simultaneously occurring risks. Disaster risk management is still largely focused on responding to disasters rather than adopting a cross-cutting, preventative approach to minimizing risk and decision-makers often lack the necessary skills and capacities to adequately deal with risks.

The Global Initiative on Disaster Risk Management (GIDRM) supports partner countries in their efforts against extreme events, to safeguard development and to protect lives. In its third phase (2020-2023), GIDRM has the overall objective of strengthening the capacities and skills of selected decision-makers, regional organisations and initiatives in Southern Africa, Asia and Latin America in applying risk-informed development (RID), considering context specific fragility factors. The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH therefore invites suitably qualified, experienced, innovative individuals to apply for the position of:

TECHNICAL ADVISOR – DISASTER RISK REDUCTION

Job Title : Technical Advisor – Disaster Risk Reduction

Job Category : Professional, Band 4

Location : Gaborone, Botswana

Project : Global Initiative on Disaster Risk Management (GIDRM) programme

Duration : 01.11.2021 until 31.10.2023

Key Responsibilities;

Support the SADC Secretariat DDR Unit in the implementation of the SADC component of the GIDRM

Support coordination with SADC Gender Unit

Advise on and accompany comprehensive gender-sensitive risk assessments and ensure adequate positioning of these results

Analyze and review various SADC policies, papers, standard operating procedures and selected value chains through the risk informed development lens

Support knowledge management on mainstreaming risk-informed development (RID)

Support monitoring and reporting of project progress

Support the preparation of digitally accessibly knowledge products related to RID

Contribute to the documentation and systematization of lessons learned e.g. in value chains or sectors where RID has been applied

Contribute to the integration of RID-based processes into protocols, strategies, action plans and/or guidelines of two value chains or sectors at national and/or sub-national levels.

Requirements:

Qualification

University Degree in Disaster Risk Reduction / Management, Political Science, International Relations or comparable studies

Professional experience

Minimum 6 years of relevant experience in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction/Management

Sound understanding of risk-informed development and profound knowledge of global agenda setting, i.e. Sendai Framework Disaster Risk Reduction, Agenda 2030 and Paris Agreement

Several years’ experience of development cooperation in the SADC region

Other knowledge, additional competences

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and experience in establishing good working relationships with a wide range of stakeholders at national and global levels

Team orientation, flexibility within a rapidly changing environment, with a high degree of intrinsic motivation to achieve results and to deliver goal-oriented results on time

Knowledge and experience of GIZ instruments, standards and procedures strong asset

Understanding of interdependencies between sectors, administrative units, their spatial and social constituencies, as well as the southern African governmental setup and its link with the SADC Secretariat is an asset.

Fluency in English; French, Portuguese and/or German language skills strong assets

Applications should be addressed to: The Human Resources Manager

P / Bag X12, Village

Gaborone

E-mail address: [email protected]

OR

Hand delivered to: 1st floor Morula House, Plot 54358, Prime Plaza, New CBD, Gaborone

Closing date for application is 1 October 2021.

For further information please contact HR unit at 3957400

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.