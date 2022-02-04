Strategic Environmental Assessment of the Cuando River Basin

World Wildlife Fund (WWF) together with the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA) Secretariat and Zambezi Watercourse Commission (ZAMCOM) requests the services of an experienced consultant team to undertake a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) of the Cuando/Kwando River Basin.

The Cuando River Basin (CURB) straddles Angola, Zambia, Namibia and Botswana. Although the smallest of the three main rivers (Zambezi, Okavango & Cuando) traversing through KAZA, the CURB (with a catchment area of 96,778 km2) is the most natural, undisturbed, and enigmatic river in southern Africa, perhaps in all of Africa. The Cuando River also forms the backbone of possibly the most important wildlife dispersal area in KAZA. The increasing number of regional, national and provincial development plans for the KAZA region in Angola, Namibia, Zambia and Botswana, and unplanned developments, are expected to increase development pressure on the CURB, particularly if they are not nationally and regionally coordinated.

Given the importance of the Cuando River in the center of KAZA, it remains critical that development in the river basin should be closely informed by social, economic, political, ecological and environmental opportunities and constraints for decision-makers to make informed recommendations and decisions. A Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) would be instrumental in supporting this.

Applications:

WWF hereby invites suitably qualified consultant teams to submit proposals to conduct a SEA of the Kwando river basin. Requirements are as follows:

• Multidisciplinary team, with emphasis on members from within the basin countries.

• Experience in at least five SEAs in the region, including those with transboundary elements.

• Knowledge of the basin’s ecological, social, political, and cultural systems.

• Previous experience with compiling transboundary EIA guidelines.

• Demonstrated knowledge of international and regional transboundary protocols.

• Demonstrated experience in capacity building and training in SEA and EIAs

• Strong writing and communication skills.

Detailed Terms of Reference are obtainable from Ms Chisala Lupele [email protected]

Submissions should be made by CoB Monday 28 February 2022.