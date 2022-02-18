Vacancies at Botswana Power Corporation

In its pursuit to become a competitive commercial power utility within the region, Botswana Power Corporation invites applications from suitably qualified, highly energetic, dynamic, result orientated, innovative and customer-focused specialists, who believe that they can be part of a great team that delivers power to Botswana to send applications for the positions listed below for Morupule B Non-Remedial Works Project on Fixed Term Contract to [email protected]

ENGINEER COMMISSIONING (X1) – MORUPULE

Job Purpose

To independently manage and implement equipment, systems and plant commissioning of a large complex power plant refurbishment project including fiscal, contract, technical, quality and safety assurance, with responsibility for the assigned project packages.

Position requirements

A Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Relevant Qualification

Membership of a recognized professional engineering institution preferred.

Class B Driver’s License is required

Experience

A minimum of five years relevant post qualification with Extensive Power Plant Commissioning Specialist Experience.

Proven knowledge and experience of executing commissioning of projects in the power generation industry.

ENGINEER ELECTRICAL (X1) – MORUPULE

Job Purpose

To independently manage and implement Electrical projects within a large complex power plant refurbishment project including fiscal, contract, technical, quality and safety assurance with responsibility for the assigned project packages.

Position requirements

A Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Relevant Qualification

Projects Membership of a recognized professional engineering institution preferred.

Class B Driver’s License is required

Experience

A minimum of five years relevant post qualification with Extensive Specialist Experience in Power Plant Refurbishment

Proven knowledge and experience of executing projects in the power generation industry.

ENGINEER CONTROL & INSTRUMENTATION (X1) – MORUPULE

Job Purpose

To independently manage and implement control and instrumentation projects within a large complex power plant refurbishment project including fiscal, contract, technical, quality and safety assurance with responsibility for the assigned project packages.

Position requirements

A Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Relevant Qualification

Membership of a recognized professional engineering institution preferred.

Class B Driver’s License is required

Experience

A minimum of five years relevant post qualification with Extensive Specialist Experience in Large Complex Power Plant Refurbishment Projects

Proven knowledge and experience of executing projects in the power generation industry.

ENGINEER QUALITY (X1) – MORUPULE

Job Purpose

To independently manage and implement quality systems for the execution of a large complex power plant refurbishment project including fiscal, contract, technical, quality and safety assurance with responsibility for the assigned project packages.

Position requirements

A Degree in Quality Engineering or Relevant Qualification

Membership of a recognized professional engineering institution preferred.

Class B Driver’s License is required

Experience

A minimum of five years relevant post qualification with Extensive Specialist Experience in Power Plant Quality Systems

Proven knowledge and experience of executing projects in the power generation industry.

ENGINEER TURBINE & AUXILIARIES (X1) – MORUPULE

Job Purpose

To independently manage and implement turbine, generator and associated auxiliaries’ projects within a large complex power plant refurbishment project including fiscal, contract, technical, quality and safety assurance with responsibility for the assigned project packages.

Position requirements

A Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Relevant Qualification

Membership of a recognized professional engineering institution preferred.

Class B Driver’s License is required.

Experience

A minimum of five years relevant post qualification with Extensive Specialist Experience in Turbines and Generators.

Proven knowledge and experience of executing projects in the power generation industry.

ENGINEER BOILER, BOP & AUXILIARIES (X1) – MORUPULE

Job Purpose

To independently manage and implement boiler, balance of plant (BOP) and associated auxiliaries’ projects within a large complex power plant refurbishment project including fiscal, contract, technical, quality and safety assurance with responsibility for the assigned project packages.

Position requirements

A Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Relevant Qualification

Membership of a recognized professional engineering institution preferred.

Class B Driver’s License is required.

Experience

A minimum of five years relevant post qualification with Extensive Specialist Experience in Power Plant Boiler and Balance of Plants

Proven knowledge and experience of executing projects in the power generation industry.

SKILLS DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST (X1) – MORUPULE

Job Purpose

To assess skills and competency gaps and implement a systematic, proven approach through analysis, designing and developing training plans and training programs, implementing, and evaluation to close out these gaps in a sustainable manner. The objective is to develop, implement a successful, sustainable turn-around strategic skills development plan that is cognisant of employee engagement, evaluation and development of job profiles in line with a newly proposed structure, and managing the entire process, including interfacing with all departments, coordinating training attendance as per programs, ensuring relevant updates are done to avoid redundancy and general communications of all activities.

Position requirements

Relevant HR Degree with bias in Training and Development

Membership of a recognized professional institution preferred.

Class B Driver’s License is required.

Experience

A minimum of 10 years relevant post qualification training and development experience

Knowledge and experience of successful skills development projects, particularly in the technical and power generation environment.

NON-REMEDIAL WORKS PROJECTS MANAGER (X1) – MORUPULE

Job Purpose

To independently manage and implement a multi-unit refurbishment project within a large complex power plant including fiscal, contract, technical, quality and safety assurance with responsibility for the integration of the different project packages for the whole site.

Position requirements

An Engineering Degree or Relevant Qualification

Membership of a recognized professional engineering institution preferred.

Project Management Professional Certificate e.g. PMP and or Prince 2 is desirable

Class B Driver’s License is required.

Experience

A minimum of five years relevant post qualification power generation technical experience on similar projects.

Proven knowledge and experience of executing projects in the power generation industry.

Interested candidates should apply and send a Cover Letter, comprehensive and up to date, Curriculum Vitae (CV), Certified Copies of Certificates, National Identity Cards (Omang) or Passport and at least three work related references from current or previous employers. The application should be addressed to the address below and emailed to [email protected]

General Manager – Human Resources

Botswana Power Corporation

P. O. Box 48

Gaborone

BOTSWANA

NB: Applicants should Indicate the position applied for on the cover letter and email subject line. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

CLOSING DATE: 4 March 2022

