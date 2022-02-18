Subscribe

Special Reports

Vacancies at Botswana Power Corporation

0

This story is sponsored

In its pursuit to become a competitive commercial power utility within the region, Botswana Power Corporation invites applications from suitably qualified, highly energetic, dynamic, result orientated, innovative and customer-focused specialists, who believe that they can be part of a great team that delivers power to Botswana to send applications for the positions listed below for Morupule B Non-Remedial Works Project on Fixed Term Contract to [email protected]

  1. ENGINEER COMMISSIONING (X1) – MORUPULE

Job Purpose

To independently manage and implement equipment, systems and plant commissioning of a large complex power plant refurbishment project including fiscal, contract, technical, quality and safety assurance, with responsibility for the assigned project packages.

Position requirements

  • A Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Relevant Qualification 
  • Membership of a recognized professional engineering institution preferred.
  • Class B Driver’s License is required

Experience

  • A minimum of five years relevant post qualification with Extensive Power Plant Commissioning Specialist Experience.
  • Proven knowledge and experience of executing commissioning of projects in the power generation industry.
  1. ENGINEER ELECTRICAL (X1) – MORUPULE

Job Purpose

To independently manage and implement Electrical projects within a large complex power plant refurbishment project including fiscal, contract, technical, quality and safety assurance with responsibility for the assigned project packages.

Position requirements

  • A Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Relevant Qualification 
  • Projects Membership of a recognized professional engineering institution preferred.
  • Class B Driver’s License is required

Experience

  • A minimum of five years relevant post qualification with Extensive Specialist Experience in Power Plant Refurbishment
  • Proven knowledge and experience of executing projects in the power generation industry.
  1. ENGINEER CONTROL & INSTRUMENTATION (X1) – MORUPULE

Job Purpose

To independently manage and implement control and instrumentation projects within a large complex power plant refurbishment project including fiscal, contract, technical, quality and safety assurance with responsibility for the assigned project packages.

Position requirements

  • A Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Relevant Qualification 
  • Membership of a recognized professional engineering institution preferred.
  • Class B Driver’s License is required

Experience

  • A minimum of five years relevant post qualification with Extensive Specialist Experience in Large Complex Power Plant Refurbishment Projects 
  • Proven knowledge and experience of executing projects in the power generation industry.
  1. ENGINEER QUALITY (X1) – MORUPULE

Job Purpose

To independently manage and implement quality systems for the execution of a large complex power plant refurbishment project including fiscal, contract, technical, quality and safety assurance with responsibility for the assigned project packages.

Position requirements

  • A Degree in Quality Engineering or Relevant Qualification 
  • Membership of a recognized professional engineering institution preferred.
  • Class B Driver’s License is required

Experience

  • A minimum of five years relevant post qualification with Extensive Specialist Experience in Power Plant Quality Systems 
  • Proven knowledge and experience of executing projects in the power generation industry.
  1. ENGINEER TURBINE & AUXILIARIES (X1) – MORUPULE

Job Purpose

To independently manage and implement turbine, generator and associated auxiliaries’ projects within a large complex power plant refurbishment project including fiscal, contract, technical, quality and safety assurance with responsibility for the assigned project packages.

Position requirements

  • A Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Relevant Qualification 
  • Membership of a recognized professional engineering institution preferred.
  • Class B Driver’s License is required.

Experience

  • A minimum of five years relevant post qualification with Extensive Specialist Experience in Turbines and Generators.
  • Proven knowledge and experience of executing projects in the power generation industry.
  1. ENGINEER BOILER, BOP & AUXILIARIES (X1) – MORUPULE

Job Purpose

To independently manage and implement boiler, balance of plant (BOP) and associated auxiliaries’ projects within a large complex power plant refurbishment project including fiscal, contract, technical, quality and safety assurance with responsibility for the assigned project packages.

Position requirements

  • A Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Relevant Qualification 
  • Membership of a recognized professional engineering institution preferred.
  • Class B Driver’s License is required.

Experience

  • A minimum of five years relevant post qualification with Extensive Specialist Experience in Power Plant Boiler and Balance of Plants
  • Proven knowledge and experience of executing projects in the power generation industry.
  1. SKILLS DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST (X1) – MORUPULE

Job Purpose

To assess skills and competency gaps and implement a systematic, proven approach through analysis, designing and developing training plans and training programs, implementing, and evaluation to close out these gaps in a sustainable manner.  The objective is to develop, implement a successful, sustainable turn-around strategic skills development plan that is cognisant of employee engagement, evaluation and development of job profiles in line with a newly proposed structure, and managing the entire process, including interfacing with all departments, coordinating training attendance as per programs, ensuring relevant updates are done to avoid redundancy and general communications of all activities.  

Position requirements

  • Relevant HR Degree with bias in Training and Development
  • Membership of a recognized professional institution preferred.
  • Class B Driver’s License is required.

Experience

  • A minimum of 10 years relevant post qualification training and development experience
  • Knowledge and experience of successful skills development projects, particularly in the technical and power generation environment.
  1. NON-REMEDIAL WORKS PROJECTS MANAGER (X1) – MORUPULE

Job Purpose

To independently manage and implement a multi-unit refurbishment project within a large complex power plant including fiscal, contract, technical, quality and safety assurance with responsibility for the integration of the different project packages for the whole site.

Position requirements

  • An Engineering Degree or Relevant Qualification 
  • Membership of a recognized professional engineering institution preferred.
  • Project Management Professional Certificate e.g. PMP and or Prince 2 is desirable
  • Class B Driver’s License is required.

Experience

  • A minimum of five years relevant post qualification power generation technical experience on similar projects.
  • Proven knowledge and experience of executing projects in the power generation industry.

Interested candidates should apply and send a Cover Letter, comprehensive and up to date, Curriculum Vitae (CV), Certified Copies of Certificates, National Identity Cards (Omang) or Passport and at least three work related references from current or previous employers. The application should be addressed to the address below and emailed to [email protected]  

General Manager – Human Resources

Botswana Power Corporation

P. O. Box 48

Gaborone

BOTSWANA

NB: Applicants should Indicate the position applied for on the cover letter and email subject line. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

CLOSING DATE: 4 March 2022

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Hope fades for voters in Zimbabwe

Zanu-PF’s stranglehold on power has throttled the many parties that have tried to dislodge it

Europe must be Africa’s partner of choice

Having committed to pursuing a much closer partnership with African governments and the African Union, the European Union must consider how it can best contribute to Africa's security and economic prospects

Mr President, the government can — and should — create...

M&G Premium

The private sector, experts say, cannot alone be entrusted with the important task of stopping South Africa’s unemployment tailspin

Eskom pollution reduction delays are ‘unlawful’

Earthlife Africa and groundWork say the ‘legal quagmire’ Eskom finds itself in ‘is almost entirely self-inflicted’

Ramaphosa dodges bullet as public protector begins her investigation

M&G Premium

The public protector has already asked the president about a recording on the diversion of state funds for ANC election campaigns
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×