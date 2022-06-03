Subscribe

SAWIL launches Johannesburg North chapter

Professor Bonang Mohale
0

The Strategic African Women In Leadership (SAWIL) will launch its flagship chapter: Johannesburg North (Sandton), on 24 June 2022, followed by a Business Breakfast at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on 7 July 2022. The Business Breakfast will commence with SAWIL ringing the bell, signifying a new trade era where women have equal opportunities to be at the helm of Africa’s largest stock exchange (JSE)’s listed companies. The #SAWILVision2030 campaign seeks to ensure at least 30% of women’s representation at the C-suite level  across Africa’s stock exchanges. 

This will be followed by a Keynote Address by Bonang Mohale, known for his passion for ethical leadership, transformation, social justice, people development, constructive collaboration and integrity. Mohale is the  President of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA), Chancellor of the University of the Free State, Professor of  Practice in the Johannesburg Business School (JBS) College of Business and Economics and Chairman of The Bidvest Group Limited, SBV Services and ArcelorMittal. He is a member of the Community of Chairpersons  (CoC) of the World Economic Forum and author of the best-selling books, Lift As You Rise and Behold The Turtle. 

At the height of global lockdowns and confinements, SAWIL grew in leaps and bounds as more women needed  guidance on navigating these unprecedented times and wished for connectedness and a space where they  could voice their shared struggles. We are now in four regions in Africa — Southern, East, West and Central Africa — and the diaspora. With experienced Country Heads who are highly established leaders in their  respective fields leading our organisation in South Africa, Cameroon, Uganda, Botswana, Zambia, Nigeria,  Tanzania and Zimbabwe, the next phase of our growth is inevitably the local chapters. 

“The Covid-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected women; increasing domestic violence cases, the  burden of household responsibilities, and increased economic hardships, with more women losing their jobs or getting a pay cut were some of the prevailing themes of the impact of the pandemic on women. 

“Therefore, if we are going to have conversations around the economic reconstruction and recovery efforts of our country or continent, women as leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals and consumers must be at the forefront of these dialogues. South Africa is our home country, and with our headquarters in Sandton (famously known as  Africa’s richest square mile and home to some of the continent’s most prominent corporate companies), the  opening of this chapter signifies a huge milestone for our organization, our members and the SAWIL  community at large,” said Seipati Mokhuoa, Founder and Executive Chairperson.

The Chapter Launch will be structured in two folds: 

Friday, 24 June 2022 

Pre-launch cocktail evening: 

Time: 18h00 – 21h00 

Venue: Hardrock Café Sandton 

Dress Code: Evening Cocktail 

Thursday, 7 July 2022 

SAWIL Business Breakfast 

Venue: Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) 

Time: 

09H00 – SAWIL to Ring the JSE Bell 

09H15 – 12H00: Business Breakfast Programme 

Dress Code: Strictly Business 

Individual tickets are available on our website www.sawil.africa and companies wishing to partner with us,  please email [email protected] 

What To Expect  

KEYNOTE ADDRESS: Bonang Mohale 

Panel discussions from industry/subject matter experts on the following topics: 

1. Leadership in The Post Pandemic World.  

2. SAWIL Journal Research Report Presentation and Discussion 

3. The SAWIL Story and our WHY – Founder 

4. Panel Discussion – Accelerating Growth Opportunities for Women Post the Pandemic. 

5. Bridging the digital divide to accelerate economic growth and entrepreneurship. 

Who Should Attend?  

• CEOs• Presidents• Vice Presidents• Members of the Board of Directors• Managing Directors• Chief Officers•  Head of Departments• Senior Managers• Partners• Government Officials• Directors• Managers• Trainers•  Aspiring Women leaders 

About Strategic African Women In Leadership (SAWIL) 

An organization for women who believe in the idea of “Lifting as you rise”. 

SAWIL is a vehicle for women leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals in Africa seeking to advance their careers through leadership training, executive coaching, entrepreneurship training, masterclasses, board training, mentorship, and networking. With the sole objective of transforming and diversifying leadership  composition, particularly in the private sector, our ultimate goal is to bring a more strategic approach towards  women’s development and empowerment. 

SAWIL Solutions Pty Ltd was established in 2014 by Seipati Mokhuoa as a proudly South African Women In Leadership organisation serving women leaders in corporate South Africa. We later took a bold and vital  decision in 2019 to expand to the SADC region as Southern African Women In Leadership. The rapid growth we enjoyed in the SADC region informed our decision to extend our offering to the rest of Africa in 2021 as proudly  Strategic African Women In Leadership.  

Issued by the office of the Executive Chairperson 

www.sawil.africa 

[email protected]

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
