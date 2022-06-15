Subscribe

Special Reports

Meet the inaugural Metropolitan Collective Shapers Winners

0

This story is sponsored

At the end of September 2021, Metropolitan set out to activate local economies in towns and cities across South Africa. Our goal is to uplift communities across the country by honing in on existing skills and passions driving local economies, and then develop them further, spreading knowledge amongst the youth. Because of the promising talent, passion and drive, Polokwane was chosen as our first stop. 

Metropolitan CEO Peter Tshiguvho asked young members in this community to grab this opportunity to learn, develop skills and grow, with both hands. And they did. Over a period of nine weeks, we gave 20 young South African farmers the tools they needed to create long-lasting and sustainable advancement for themselves and their community. At the end of the programme, each participant from the first Metropolitan Collective Shapers intake pitched their businesses to Metropolitan’s executives, with four Shapers finally emerging as our winners. 

Metropolitan Collective Shapers aims to transform the potential of our youth into economic growth opportunities across South Africa. To grow these leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators, we have to plant the right seeds, provide opportunities and empower our youth to help them reach their full potential. This was just the first programme, and your city could be next. 

Here are our first set of winners:

1st  Pete Mashaphu – Winner: R50 000

“Thanks to Collective Shapers, I’ll be able to extend my borehole, purchase point-of-lay chickens and strengthen security back at the farm. I’ll go back to the farm and make sure that I never look at my business the same.”

2nd Huli Takalani – Winner: R50 000

“From management through to bookkeeping, the initiative really empowered me to run my business in a formal and professional manner by managing aspects such as cost of production more thoroughly. I will be using the prize money to improve the farm’s irrigation system, among others, and to increase the number of drips we use. In addition, I will also be purchasing high-quality seedlings to plant for the forthcoming harvest.”

3rd Jeffrey Takalo – Winner: R20 000

“The Collective Shapers programme taught me a lot in terms of how to take my business to the next level. I will invest the money back into the business, using technology to advance aspects such as precision farming. Technology will also play a bigger role in my business.”

3rd Benjamin Nkanyane – Winner: R20 000 

“My future goals include assisting in the reduction of local unemployment, which is a big issue in our country and, by creating jobs, and providing skills and training to communities and schools, I will be able to pay the favour forward, as it were, by helping youths in the same way that the programme has helped me.”

#Togetherwecan#CollectiveShapers

You can support the initiative by sharing the message far and wide because together, we can. For more information, check out www.metropolitan.co.za or follow the official social media pages:

MetropolitanZA 

metropolitan_za 

@MetropolitanZA

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Misdiagnosis drives Africa’s terror problem

The continent’s leaders are focused on responding with force, rather than on the socioeconomic and political problems that cause insurgencies

RBM cuts production over new wave of protests

M&G Premium

Smelter operations have been reduced and night haulage halted over security concerns

Senzo Meyiwa trial: NPA ordered to make decision on Kelly...

The National Prosecuting Authority has also been ordered to clarify where it stands on the second Meyiwa docket

Storytelling through printmaking

The Springs Art Gallery presents the Print Portfolio Exchange Exhibition. It features original work of 25 artists commissioned by the Soweto Arts Company

Night Embassy Joburg is back: The city that never sleeps...

DBN Gogo, Blxckie and ByLwansta are headliners at the return of this iconic event
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×