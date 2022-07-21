Subscribe

Centurion office blocks on auction

This story is sponsored

Welcome to Highveld, Centurion, an affluent business hub that’s on the radar of many major investors and developers.

The suburb is bounded by the N1 to the North and West, John Vorster Drive to the East and Nelmapius Drive to the South. The arterial roads provide easy access to the highways leading to Johannesburg, Krugersdorp, Pretoria, OR Tambo International Airport and Lanseria Airport.

This area offers a unique business opportunity to the discerning businessman or woman, and with a high potential annual rental income, this property is the perfect investment. The possibilities are endless for developers and investors — the sky’s the limit. 

There are two identical double-storey office blocks on a stand of 4 701 square metres. Each office block is 1020 square metres in total and consists of a ground floor and first floor of the same size.

Building One’s ground floor comprises an entrance, toilet facilities and staircase to the first floor. On the left of the staircase there is enclosed office space of approximately 200 square metres and a small staff kitchen, and on the right of the staircase there is enclosed office space of approximately 250 square metres and a small staff kitchen. The staircase and toilet facilities take up approximately 60 square metres of floor space. The first floor is identical to the ground floor, and Building Two has the same layout as Building One.

Features found throughout both buildings include tiled and carpeted floors, blinds on all the windows, 3-Phase electricity and air conditioners that currently require maintenance. Offices are partitioned with dry walling, which can be removed or altered if necessary.

Facilities in both buildings include storerooms and boardrooms. One larger storeroom outside near the entrance gate can be converted into a guard house if required. There are 56 carports in total and 20 open parking bays.

Don’t miss the opportunity to participate in the auction taking place on 18 August @ 11am on-site. 

*In Partnership with Keller Williams Centurion 

* Viewing per arrangement 

To see the property, visit: http://bitly.ws/steU

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

