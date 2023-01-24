Subscribe

HUAWEI South African Consumer Device Group to launch the much-anticipated HUAWEI Mate50 Pro

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro
This January, the HUAWEI South African Consumer Device Group will be releasing an exciting new line-up of products, including the futuristic high-end tech flagship smartphone, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro.

HUAWEI has consistently pursued trailblazing innovations and the HUAWEI Mate Series is the crown jewel of its unabated efforts to bring cutting-edge technology to smartphones. The HUAWEI Mate Series distinguishes itself from other high-end flagship models with each generation and incorporates visionary features that provide the ultimate digital experience for consumers.

The latest iteration of the flagship series, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro, boasts an Iconic Symmetrical Space Ring Design, an astonishing Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera and ultra-reliable performance in addition to the exceptional Super Device features spearheaded by EMUI 13.

“The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro embodies the brand’s flagship technology advancements and innovations. It boasts industry-first features, like the Ultra Aperture XMAGE, which features a one-of-a-kind optical system, mechanical structure, imaging technology and image processing. The smartphone’s Kunlun Glass coating is certified by Switzerland’s SGS with 5-star glass drop resistance,” says HUAWEI Vice-President of Operations, Akhram Mohamed.  

“These elements, among others, make HUAWEI truly proud to launch the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro, which is a reflection of the brand’s commitment to explore the endless frontiers of technology,” concludes Mohamed.  

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro has vast advantages over the competition in terms of its design, rear camera system, new strengthened glass, battery and its wireless supercharge, making the smartphone a must-have on a consumer’s 2023 purchase list.

You can pre-order the new HUAWEI Mate50 Pro on the HUAWEI online store or at selected network providers, including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Cell C.

That’s not all: alongside the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro, HUAWEI will also be launching the HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i and the HUAWEI MatePad SE 10.4-inch.

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

