Subscribe
Subscribe
Sport

African Blogtable: Which team will dominate this year’s NBA Western Conference finals?

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to move past Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

It was 2009 when Kobe Bryant led his Lakers to a win over Carmelo Anthony’s Nuggets when both teams last met in the Western Conference finals. Who will have the biggest effect on the outcome of this year’s series?

Amine El Amri, Le Matin (Morocco): There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers are the clear favorites against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. And there is even lesser doubt that LeBron James will lead the franchise and carry its ambition to win their 17th NBA championship. James’s collaboration with Anthony Davis and his other teammates is working just fine, even if some critics have complained about the Lakers being nothing beyond efficient. Obviously, underestimating the Nuggets would be a huge mistake. We saw what happened with the Los Angeles Clippers. And although many people  would give credit to Jamal Murray’s prolific run in the postseason, and rightfully so, I’m convinced the main leader of this team is Nikola Jokić: he’s almost impossible to stop once he gets hot. 

Nicasius Agwanda, Clouds Media (Tanzania): First of all, this should be a very interesting matchup. Denver has fully embraced the underdog tag and shall try to make history by going all the way to the finals, although it’s a high mountain to climb. It’s obvious that most people think of “king” James and “joker” NJokić as the two best players on both teams. But I’ll go with Murray and  Davis as the two players who will decide the outcome of the series. Yes, James will get his and Jokić will continue mesmerising us with how he keeps transforming the way big men play, but it’s Murray and Davis who will need to be on top of their game for their teams to advance to the finals. 

Refiloe Seiboko, Mail & Guardian (South Africa): In terms of leadership and impact, James is the x-factor for the Lakers. He has taken on the lion’s share of responsibility of getting the Lakers back to the top and has been successful this season. His team takes their cues from him and it has been well documented that he wants it all this year.

Rotimi Akindele, Beat FM (Nigeria): While they keep reveling in the stunning win over the Clippers that made them the first team in NBA history to come back from being 3-1 down in back-to-back playoffs series, this fantastic Nuggets outfit can’t afford to rest on its laurels as they get set to have a bubbly party with the Lakers in the Western Conference finals. And there is a weird fact of both teams making it to the conference finals after a decade. Who writes these scripts, by the way?

On the player that will have the biggest effect on this year’s series? They’ve got to come from the Lakers, and the player is James. He’s been huge this postseason, averaging a near triple-double in the playoffs, while continuously making his teammates better. I love the look of the Nuggets though, with Jokić, Murray and Michael Porter Jr all playing vital roles in their run for the finals, but there is this ever-present cutting edge associated with the Lakers. It appears they’ve finally found their mojo on both ends of the floor, with James getting solid support from Rajon Rondo, Davis and Alex Caruso, among others.


Woury Diallo, Le Quotidien (Senegal): I think this is James’s time. He is on the cusp of one of the biggest milestones of his career — reaching his 10th NBA finals – and will be looking for his fourth title with a third team. Following Bryant’s footsteps, James will be motivated. Winning the championship with the Lakers would be the best tribute he could pay to the one who gave his all to the city of Los Angeles.

Every week the African Blogtable brings together some of the top basketball minds from across the continent to answer pressing questions related to the NBA playoffs. 

Follow @GoldenHoops_SA  for more information and updates.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Refiloe Seiboko
Subeditor at Mail & Guardian

Related stories

Sport

African Blogtable: Who’ll emerge victorious when the Raptors take on the Celtics?

Refiloe Seiboko -
The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics meet in the Eestern Conference playoffs this week. Our African Blogtable contributors weigh in on which team they think will take it
Read more
Africa

Meet the creative Nigerian athletes earning alternative livings during lockdown

tolu olasoji -
Nigerian basketball players Austin Akpejiori and Ukamaka Okoh are keeping busy during their Covid-mandated time off court — with interior design and shoemaking, respectively
Read more
Sport

African Blogtable: Upsets and flukes in the NBA playoffs

Refiloe Seiboko -
This week, some lower-seeded teams won their first games against the top-seeded teams. Were these once-off wins or should LeBron and Giannis be worried?
Read more
Sport

Welcome to the African Blogtable: Let’s talk NBA playoffs

Refiloe Seiboko -
The NBA playoffs have officially begun and the race to the championship is tight. African sports journalists from all over the continent share their answers to some burning questions about this season’s potential winner
Read more
Sport

Africa, tune in: The NBA is back on your screens

Refiloe Seiboko -
The NBA’s been on pause since March but will be back in full effect on Thursday. What’s happened since the stoppage and what’s about to happen?
Read more
Sport

How the coronavirus has hit global sport

Agency -
Here is a look at the effects on sport of the coronavirus, which on Monday had killed over 3 800 people while infecting more than 110 000 in over 100 countries
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Politics

EFF MPs to be investigated for disrupting parliamentary proceedings

Under the spotlight will be the Economic Freedom Fighters’ behaviour at the State of the Nation address and during the public enterprise department’s budget speech
Lester Kiewit -
Read more
Business

SAA needs R2.2bn to pay for voluntary severance packages

More than 3 000 employees out of 5 000 have accepted the packages. The state-owned airline, which went into business rescue, is likely to retain 1 000 workers
thando maeko -
Read more
Business

B4SA approves Ters extension

The department of labour has extended Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme payments until September 15.
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now