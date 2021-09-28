 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Sport

Q&A Sessions: Kagiso Rabada — ‘When I retire, I will know that I gave my best shot’

All-rounder: Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada’s parents still remind him to nurture his other skills, in addition to his talent on the cricket field. It seems he took this advice to heart: together with a school friend, he produced a short film, Ring of Beasts, during the initial hard lockdown. (Paul Kane/Getty Images)
0

Topping the world bowling rankings at just 22 years old and being the poster boy of South African cricket is not easy. Kagiso Rabada talks to Eyaaz Matwadia about his love for music and production, how the lockdown affected him and how he hopes to get back to his best.

You come from a family of professionals. Your dad is a doctor and your mum is a lawyer. Did you face academic pressure growing up?

A lot of people think my mother is a lawyer. She is actually a town planner, but you are not the first to make that mistake. Both my parents placed a lot of emphasis on academics. They always wanted academics to come first and that’s something I had to deal with. I didn’t do my academic work amazingly, but I did it. 

I don’t think they expected my cricket to turn out the way it has but, in saying that, they have always supported me, because they knew I was a sporty guy who was always excelling at every sport. Cricket has taken me this far, but to this day, they still remind me that I need to set myself up outside of cricket. I guess that’s parents being parents, but it’s the right message.

You said you played many sports. How did you know that cricket was the sport for you?

For me, it was probably in grade nine or 10. That was when I knew this is the career I would follow. I always had the belief I would get to where I am — and thank God that I have. I had all the right opportunities and I took them. But the main thing was belief, and I always knew I would get this far.

Apart from cricket, what other hobbies do you enjoy?

I enjoy music. I love music. So like, sometimes, I just make music on software. Me and a friend, his name is Cameron Scott, we actually got into some production. We did it during lockdown. When Cyril announced — or Mr Ramaphosa announced — that we were going into level five lockdown, we were baffled as to what we were going to do. 

The two of us did drama together at school. I was a drama student and I actually enjoyed it. Cameron enjoyed it as well and went on to study law at the University of the Witwatersrand. He was in and out of the US. Every now and then we would chat about what we wanted to do in that space, and then we started a production company called Kingdom Kome. 

We actually shot a short film called, Ring of Beasts, during these Covid times, but I’m glad to say that it got accepted into the LA Shorts Film Festival and also the [Zsigmond Vilmos International Film Festival] in Hungary. We’ve also started a platform called Zapcast. We have about four or five shows on there and we run it out of a tech house, like a tech company. We are also working on various other projects: it’s something I’ve been taking seriously and something I want to succeed at.

As amazing as sports careers are, they are also limited. Would you consider going full time into production once you are done with cricket?

Obviously now, I’m also learning a lot about the business world. It’s not just to cover my back. That isn’t the only reason. I wouldn’t do something if I had no interest in it. When it comes to the production, sometimes it can be tedious, but for the most part, it’s a lot of fun, for me at least. The music is just a hobby though. Actually, with Red Bull, I’ve done a few cool things, like DJ at a couple of events. That’s something I enjoy doing and I just enjoy being creative.

So I’m guessing you are the guy who chooses the music in the dressing room?

No. I think sometimes, for a particular group. Not everyone in the team listens to the same type of music. Few people would listen to a type of music that I wouldn’t normally listen to. I love all types of music, but I would predominantly listen to music that is relevant to me. Not everyone has the exact same taste in music in the team environment.

Lockdown took a toll on a lot of people. Inside and outside cricket, how has it all affected you?

First of all, I enjoyed the break, because I have been playing so much over the past six years. It was fun for me; well, not fun — it was relaxing for me to have that break, but not in the way that it came. Covid has just been terrible. People have lost their lives, people are struggling, but personally I think I really needed that break. 

At the same time, it’s about being thankful for everything else that you still have in your life. I can still play cricket, my mother and father are still working, my brother had the opportunity to have online schooling. There are people in my extended family that are suffering, but I’m just grateful for what I have already. 

The situation is that it’s just a pandemic and what are you going to do about it? At the same time, it’s also about getting on with it and not complaining too much. Personally, it hasn’t really affected me a lot. The only thing I don’t like about it, especially in my line of work, is that when you travel, you can’t tour a country and interact with people. Like when we were in the Caribbean, we couldn’t go out. But in all situations, there’s always positives and negatives.

From the age of 22, you were topping the ICC bowling charts in cricket. When you have set the bar that high, how do you maintain it for the rest of your career?

I’m probably my own biggest critic. At the end of the day, it’s about the team winning. I want to get back to that standard: it is extremely tough. There’s a whole lot of factors that weigh into you getting to number one in the rankings, but that’s not my ambition. That just becomes a by-product. 

For me, it’s just about mastering my skill. Cricket takes you on a journey and it always tests you in different ways. There are challenges that await you and you have to recognise what they are and you have to face them. At the end of the day, test yourself to see if you can do it or not.

When I retire one day, I will know that I gave my best shot. Maybe I could do more, but I am doing a lot.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia is a member of the Mail & Guardian's online team.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Tourism industry hopeful of UK red list review

M&G Premium

Meeting between scientists of both countries may pave way for removal from red list
marcia zali
National

R350 social relief grant not enough to live on

M&G Premium

Nearly half of the population in South Africa — one of the most unequal countries in the world — is considered chronically poor.
Chris Gilili

More top stories

National

Tourism industry hopeful of UK red list review

M&G Premium

Meeting between scientists of both countries may pave way for removal from red list
marcia zali
National

Triple murder in Khayelitsha investigated by police

Three young women have been shot dead execution-style in one of Cape Town’s gang-riddled communities
Eunice Stoltz
Sport

Q&A Sessions: Kagiso Rabada — ‘When I retire, I will...

M&G Premium

Kagiso Rabada talks to Eyaaz Matwadia about his love for music and production, how the lockdown affected him, and how he hopes to get back to his best
Eyaaz Matwadia
National

State to subpoena and fact-check Agrizzi’s ‘illness’ claims

The National Prosecuting Authority will conduct its own probe into Angelo Agrizzi’s claims of ill health, after he failed to attend court again
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×