Off the bat: The Proteas’ Dean Elgar during the Test match between South Africa and India at Newlands in Cape Town on 3 January. Photo: Grant Pitcher/Getty Images

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get Your Free Account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Explore our subscription offers

In an interview with Drew Forrest, the Test opener insists our first-class game cannot be fixed using another, entirely different, format