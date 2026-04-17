A moment of diplomacy and global connection

President Cyril Ramaphosa with twenty new Heads of Mission-designate. Photo: Marion Smith

In a ceremony underscoring South Africa’s enduring commitment to international cooperation, President Cyril Ramaphosa officially received letters of credence from heads of mission-designate representing 20 nations — including the United States — on 8 April 2026. The occasion marked the formal recognition of newly appointed ambassadors and the strengthening of diplomatic ties between South Africa and the global community.

Held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, the ceremony welcomed representatives from across Africa, Europe, Asia and the Americas. The countries represented included Angola, Barbados, Cuba, Denmark, Ghana, Haiti, Greece, Hungary, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Norway, the Philippines, the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Ukraine, the United States and Zimbabwe.

The presentation of credentials is a cornerstone of diplomatic protocol, symbolising mutual recognition and the formal commencement of an ambassador’s duties. Against the backdrop of South Africa marking 30 years since the adoption of its democratic Constitution, Ramaphosa reflected on the profound significance of this milestone, a document born from a painful past yet firmly rooted in the universal values of human dignity, equality and freedom.

He emphasised that these principles are not solely the responsibility of the state but a shared obligation carried by every South African. Upholding democracy, safeguarding human rights and reinforcing the rule of law, he noted, remain central to the nation’s identity and its role on the global stage.

Expressing gratitude for the enduring support of the represented nations, Ramaphosa highlighted their historic solidarity during South Africa’s liberation struggle, as well as their continued partnership in advancing trade, investment and development. Drawing on the words of English poet John Donne, he remarked: “No man is an island entire of itself but a piece of the continent, a part of the main,” reinforcing the importance of collective responsibility and global unity.

Looking ahead, the president outlined his expectations for South Africa’s diplomats abroad, anchored in three guiding “golden rules”: to respect the sovereignty of host nations; to actively promote trade, investment and cultural exchange; and to address challenges through measured, constructive diplomacy rather than public criticism.

“It is this approach,” he concluded, “that builds strong relationships between nations and helps to advance the interests of our respective countries based on mutual respect and dignity.”

The ceremony not only formalised diplomatic relations but also reaffirmed South Africa’s place within a connected and interdependent world, one where dialogue, cooperation and shared values continue to shape a more inclusive global future.