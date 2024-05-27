Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
The Green Guardian
/ 27 May 2024

Report: Climate change to reduce incomes, undermine food and water security, raise cost of living

By
Lusatian Lignite Mining District
Limiting greenhouse gas emissions and building resilience can improve the everyday lives and experiences of South Africans. (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Limiting greenhouse gas emissions and building resilience can improve the everyday lives and experiences of South Africans

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get Your Free Account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,