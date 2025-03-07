Rhino poaching decreases by 15% – but 420 still killed

Initiatives such as dehorning help to reduce the number of rhinos poached. Graphic: John McCann

South Africa recorded a 15% decrease in rhino poaching last year, with 420 rhinos killed, compared with the 499 killed in 2023.

Of those, 320 were killed on state properties and 100 on privately-owned parks, reserves and farms, said Dion George, the minister of forestry, fisheries and environment.

He released the 2024 rhino poaching statistics on Thursday, noting the “encouraging continuing downward trend”.

Chief executive of Save the Rhino chief executive Jo Shaw said the decline was a result of the “tireless efforts of conservationists and law enforcement agencies”.

“It shows that the long-term targeted investments into activities such as dehorning operations, ranger support and crime investigations are having tangible impacts,” she said.

George said KwaZulu-Natal continues to be the hardest-hit province, losing 232 rhinos, down from 325 in 2023.

He credited the reduction to Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife’s dehorning programme implemented in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park from April to October 2023.

The programme, funded by the WWF, reduced monthly poaching numbers from 35 in April to fewer than 10 a month between May and September.

“In October, however, poaching syndicates adapted their tactics and began targeting dehorned rhinos, leading to a sudden spike in poaching incidents in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park and in that month alone, the province lost 27 rhinos,” George said.

“Fortunately, the provincial anti-rhino poaching team responded swiftly, intercepting the new syndicate and preventing further losses,” the minister said, noting that this led to the province achieving a 67% decline in rhino poaching over the eight months.

The Kruger National Park reported 88 poached rhinos in 2024, compared with the 78 during the same period in 2023.

“Until the end of November 2024, rhino losses reported in the Kruger stood at 67, but a significant escalation in rhino poaching activities was experienced during December 2024, which continued into January 2025,” said the minister.

In December, 21 rhinos were killed during December 2024 and 17 in January this year.

The Skukuza SAPS Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit and the Mpumalanga Hawks are supporting investigations because of linkages between polygraph tests and poaching in December 2024.

“To date, investigations that have flowed from these polygraph results and subsequent investigations into the individuals have resulted in disciplinary action against two employees in ranger services at the Kruger.”

The minister said information has been shared with the Environmental Enforcement Fusion Centre to determine links between incidents of poaching, Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park.

“Co-operation with various stakeholders was strengthened to assist in alerting customs and law enforcement officials in transit and destination countries to be on the lookout for illegally traded horns over the December/January period when there was an increase in poaching in the Kruger National Park.”

He said Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife is focused on implementing its rhino guardianship strategy initiated in August last year, which has helped reduce poaching in the province. The polygraphing of 55 Ezemvelo rhino reserve managers and 58 field staff was completed.

The country continues to “see some very good convictions” with lengthy imprisonment terms in cases related to rhino poaching.

But the lengthy time that it takes to finalise many of these cases was concerning, the minister said.

“Unfortunately, where the suspects are released on bail, the data tells us that a large number of them continue to commit crimes. Accordingly, expediting these cases through our courts as well as vigorously opposing bail will no doubt result in safeguarding more rhinos.”

He said the sentencing of Francis Kipampa to 18 years, of which eight years were suspended for five years, in January this year “sends out a strong message”.

In 2023, Kipampa was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including conspiring to traffic rhino horns, money laundering about R1 000 000 in proceeds from rhino horn deals, and violating the Immigration Act. He was investigated during Project Blood Orange.

“Not only are we focusing on arresting those involved in poaching our rhino and trafficking the horn, but we are disrupting the higher up levels in the value chain,” George said.

The project was an “excellent example” of the integrated and multi-disciplinary approach to investigating organised crime linked to wildlife.

He said more of these focused investigations are needed as authorities implement the national integrated strategy to combat wildlife trafficking.

Shaw said syndicated international collaboration and sustained investment into best practice tools, including anti-money laundering investigations was needed to dismantle the criminal networks.