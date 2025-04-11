Aerotropolis: A redefined urban development model for economic growth

The Durban Aerotropolis Master Plan includes the Durban Aerotropolis at the Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone near King Shaka International Airport.

An aerotropolis, despite its name, is not an ancient Greek historical site. It is an innovative, urban development model centred around an airport. And what gives it strong appeal is that it provides a viable solution to sustainable economic growth.

The aerotropolis concept was coined and made popular by John Kasarda of the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School in the US. Its unique value proposition lies in its redefinition of urban development where airports function as central nodes that stimulate economic growth through multimodal transportation, commercial activities, residential areas and leisure hubs.

This integration enhances the interaction between cities and airports transforming global economic landscapes. Kasarda, in his seminal work asserted that just as cars drove growth in the 20th century, aviation will drive it in the 21st century.

An aerotropolis — airport city — is a direct result of an increasingly active and growing aviation sector that, through its activities and ecosystem, is boosting economic growth locally and internationally.

Hence, the aerotropolis has gained significant traction globally as a model for urban development. Airports that align with the aerotropolis concept have evolved beyond transport hubs into catalysts for economic development, shaping the urban landscapes around them.

Importantly, the definition of an aerotropolis is neither exclusive, absolute nor prescriptive and should be adapted according to its context. There are several aerotropoli worldwide that have set benchmarks for effective integration of aviation and urban planning. Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates is a prime example of a fully realised aerotropolis which integrates world-class logistics, hospitality and commercial districts within its ecosystem.

Similarly, Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, functions as an airport city with seamless rail connectivity, a thriving business district and extensive cargo handling capabilities. In the US, Memphis International Airport serves as FedEx’s global hub, demonstrating how an aerotropolis can function as a strategic logistics centre. Incheon International Airport in South Korea features an economic free zone, business parks and smart city integration, boosting regional trade and tourism.

The exponential rise in tourism in the Western Cape is a case in point. In South Africa, with its infrastructural constraints and where economic growth remains a priority, the aerotropolis model presents a major opportunity to rethink urban and rural economic development by leveraging off existing airport infrastructure. Rather than airports being isolated transport hubs, policymakers must integrate these into broader regional development plans, positioning them as drivers of economic growth, innovation and industrial diversification.

This requires a shift from conventional and often fragmented urban development thinking towards an integrated model where the aviation, logistics, technology, entertainment and commercial sectors converge to form regional development and economic clusters.

Pursuant of economic growth in KwaZulu-Natal, as early as 2015, the provincial department of economic development tourism and environmental affairs launched the Durban Aerotropolis Master Plan, a multi-billion rand catalytic initiative to grow the region’s economy. Integral to the master plan was the establishment of the Durban Aerotropolis at the Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone, which is near King Shaka International Airport. These constitute a burgeoning aerotropolis and host numerous integrated economic zones aligned with regional growth strategies.

The Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs department went a step further in 2016 to establish the Aerotropolis Institute Africa in partnership with the University of KwaZulu-Natal. The specific mandates of the institute and the university are to enhance skills development through thought leadership and academic programmes. These will build the talent pipeline to support the aerotropolis master plan into the future.

Adopting an integrated urban development design promotes synergies between different business entities because the aerotropolis concept emphasises connection, economic diversity and flexibility. Further, it has the potential to strengthen a region’s ability to absorb and recover from economic shocks generated by a crisis such as Covid-19.

The integrated approach to urban planning and economic development can contribute to a more resilient and sustainable economic environment. With the rapid rebound in the tourism sector in South Africa post-Covid lockdowns, as well as the business sector ramping up in-person rather than remote working, the aviation sector can only benefit. It’s no wonder that Qatar Airways took a 25% stake in South African regional airline Airlink in 2024.

With the latent potential benefits of an aerotropolis, its implementation is contingent on prerequisite planning and access to resources. Redesigning airports or building additional terminals and infrastructure requires significant intellectual and financial capital investment. Hence, a phased approach is preferable starting with how existing infrastructure can be repurposed.

Beyond the paradigmatic shifts at policy and political levels, as well as capital expenditure, there are also environmental concerns, governance complexities and the risk of uneven development that require careful planning and multiple-stakeholder engagement.

As asserted by Kasarda, the success of aerotropoli depends on robust policy frameworks, strategic infrastructure investments and a well-coordinated public-private partnership approach.

South Africa has to prioritise coordinated investment in transport links, energy infrastructure and digital connectivity. Additionally, policy frameworks should encourage private sector participation while ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth that benefits both urban and peri-urban communities.

By adopting a concerted, phased implementation strategy, aerotropoli can be harnessed as engines of innovation, investment and economic resilience in both urban and peri-urban communities.

A well-executed aerotropolis strategy has the potential to transform South Africa into a regional aviation and trade hub, strengthening its integration into global supply chains. Balancing economic ambitions with environmental and social considerations, and ensuring that airport-led development enhances local livelihoods, mitigates displacement risks and aligns with sustainable urban planning principles.

South Africa’s stubborn economic woes require bold and innovative thinking and the integrated urban development model embedded in the aerotropolis might just be the answer.

Rudi Kimmie is director of the Aerotropolis Institute Africa at UKZN. Sibusiso Maneli is a research and data analyst at Wesgro. They write in their personal capacities.