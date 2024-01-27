Opinion / 27 January 2024 Ace Magashule belongs in the political UFC By Khaya Koko FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Throwing punches: Action Congress for Transformation leader Ace Magashule. Photo: Mulungisi Louw/Getty ImagesThe axed ANC leader showed he won’t pull punches to get votes This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: Action Congress for Transformation, Ace Magashule, act, ANC, article, Berning Ntlemeza, Cyril Ramaphosa, Dricus du Plessis, opinion, reg-only