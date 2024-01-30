Déjà vu as Multi-Party Charter unveils economic plan

From left: Spectrum Party leader Christopher Claassen, United Independent Movement’s Neil de Beer, IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa, DA leader John Steenhuisen, Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba and the Independent SA National Civic Organisation’s Zukile Luyenge on the first day of the national convention on coalitions at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, 17 August 2023. (Photo: Twitter / @Our_DA)
In trying to provide an alternative to the ANC, the new political grouping has fallen into old traps
Tags: Multi-Party Charter
, Action SA
, article
, Brazil
, Democratic Alliance
, Dilma Rousseff
, Freedom Front Plus
, Inkatha Freedom Party
, Jair Bolsonaro
, Lula da Silva
, opinion