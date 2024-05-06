Opinion / 6 May 2024 Korner Talk: Pravin Gordhan is Dr Evil By Khaya Koko FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. (Gulshan Khan/AFP) This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: ANC, article, DA, David Mabuza, ESKOM, Fikile Mbalula, Jacob Zuma, Kgalema Motlanthe, opinion, Pravin Gordhan, reg-only, South African Airways, Thabo Mbeki