Stuck in Limbo: Mental health and unemployment among South Africa’s educated youth

A few weeks ago, the 2024 matric results were released, a pivotal moment for thousands of learners across the country.

For some, it is a time of celebration, the culmination of years of dedication, and the gateway to future opportunities. Yet, for others, particularly those whose results fell short of expectations, it is a time of despair, a harsh reality amplified by the country’s deep socio-economic inequalities.

However, the mental health struggles of South Africa’s youth extend far beyond matric results. They encompass unemployed graduates, rural youths and young people in townships who face relentless hardship, leaving little room for optimism.

For many matriculants, receiving their results is the beginning of an uphill battle. Those who did not achieve the marks they had hoped for often spiral into shame, anxiety and uncertainty about their future. Without adequate support systems in schools and communities, these students are left to navigate feelings of failure alone, a struggle that is even more acute in under-resourced rural settings and township communities where opportunities are scarce.

University graduates fare no better. Armed with qualifications and the ambition to change their lives, many find themselves sitting at home, unemployed in an oversaturated labour market that is unable to absorb them.

This stagnation exacts a psychological toll, particularly for those burdened with student loans. The inability to make payments while jobless, exacerbated by rising interest rates, deepens their sense of despair.

Even more disheartening, some graduates have their qualifications withheld by universities due to unpaid fees. Without their certificates, they are locked out of job opportunities that could allow them to settle their debts. It’s a cruel paradox — needing a job to pay off fees but being unable to secure one without proof of qualifications. This leaves many young people feeling trapped, hopeless and powerless.

The issue extends even to highly qualified professionals. We’ve seen in recent news protests by doctors and pharmacists — careers typically associated with job security — who remain unemployed. Over 2 000 qualified pharmacists are reportedly sitting at home while South Africa’s healthcare system struggles with shortages.

For young people pursuing these degrees, the realisation that even the most qualified professionals face unemployment raises serious concerns about their future. It sends a discouraging message that the sacrifices of time, effort and financial investment in higher education may not pay off.

The challenges are even more pronounced in townships and rural areas, where youth face additional hurdles. The lack of access to mental health resources, coupled with high levels of unemployment, poverty and crime, creates a toxic environment of despair.

Young people in these communities often live in survival mode, with little time or space to process their emotions or plan for the future. Rural youths, in particular, are isolated from resources available in urban centres. Poor infrastructure, unreliable internet and limited guidance exclude them, further marginalising them and exacerbating the mental health toll.

These compounded struggles have led to an alarming rise in suicide rates among South Africa’s youth. The pressures of unemployment, financial hardships and the stigma surrounding mental health often leave young people feeling like there is no way out.

Reports of young graduates and matriculants taking their own lives are heartbreaking, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive mental health interventions. Suicide is not just an individual tragedy but a societal failure, underscoring the need for accessible mental health resources, destigmatisation campaigns and support systems tailored to young people’s needs.

The solutions to these crises require collective and targeted efforts. Schools must prioritise mental health support by providing counselling services and safe spaces where students can process their emotions without fear of judgment.

Universities must reconsider punitive measures, like withholding qualifications, as these perpetuate inequality and despair. Additionally, the government must invest in job creation programmes, skills training and internships to provide meaningful opportunities for unemployed youth.

Mental health services must also be made accessible, affordable and destigmatised, especially in townships and rural areas, where they are most urgently needed.

Addressing these challenges is not just about preventing despair but about unlocking the potential of South Africa’s youth to build a brighter, more equitable future.

The country’s young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the heartbeat of today. Ignoring their struggles is both a moral failure and a missed opportunity to harness their potential. It is time to listen to their voices, acknowledge their pain and ensure no young person feels left behind.

Naledi Ramontja is an assistant researcher at the University of Johannesburg’s Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation.