How to encourage people to stay tuned to radio stations

Radio needs to continue being innovative so that it continues being a great and reliable medium. (Taylor Weidman/Getty Images)

The 2024 Telkom Radio Awards on 30 November celebrated a century of this medium in South Africa. Radio continues to educate, entertain and promote social cohesion in South Africa, playing a significant role in keeping people informed and part of conversations in the country.

Over the past few years radio has started seeing a slow decline in its listenership, mainly because of the increased diversification of media and technology. YouTube, Spotify, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok are examples of other media that people have now begun to immerse themselves in. This threatens the sustainability of radio. If nothing is changed, the medium risks becoming extinct in a few decades.

An important part of the sustainability of anything is its relevance and how compelling it is. The same goes for radio.

To prevent that from happening, here are a few suggestions that will help in ensuring the relevance, innovative and adaptive nature of the medium

Compelling content

Practitioners in this medium must have an eye and an ear for content that will grab the attention of the listeners. Content that does not need to be exaggerated for it to be more engaging. This speaks to the need for more investment into content producers, so that they may develop the necessary skills that will make radio shows a blast to listen to. Radio must set the tone for the conversations that take place in all other media.

More public participation

Listeners love engaging with their favorite broadcasters in public, getting an opportunity to ask questions, taking pictures and such. These events also attract people who are not regular radio listeners and give them a flavour of what they are missing out on. These sessions range from public debates, music concerts, live shows, game shows, masterclasses and outside broadcasts. Doing more of such events makes listeners feel heard and catered for.

Public and private partnerships

Partnerships with the government and the private sector to help solve local issues, builds trust in the platform. Listeners feel heard and well represented when their interests are championed by radio stations. They are inclined to listen in and also help out when necessary, thus promoting social cohesion and community development.

Addressing social issues and community concerns

Some listeners live in areas where there is little to no community cohesion. Radio must be able to cover their stories and hold accountable those who are responsible for such. This ensures that the medium is in touch with its listenership and is actively contributing to the achievement of a better society.

Attracting young people

The radio ecosystem must work with young people, encouraging them to listen. A mixture of the suggestions above can help increase the number of young people who listen to radio. By partnership with stakeholders from the private sector and the government, programmes could be run that will help develop the skill of young people. Compelling content, in particular that which concerns young people’s interests and issues, could help improve their engagement with radio as a medium.

We have entered the digital age, which means analog broadcasting will be switched off, and that may cause a plunge in the listenership. Whatever alternative that may end up being used, it must always be remembered that content is king. If the content is compelling, radio and the general media industry will always have listeners and viewers.

Ntsikelelo Ngaleka is a radio producer at Radio702.