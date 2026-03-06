Middle East conflict reaches SA’s doorstep

Global village: The Middle East crisis is no longer just a remote conflagration, South Africa is also affected by this distant geopolitical drama. Photo: fair.org

South Africa sits eight-thousand kilometres from the firestorm engulfing the Middle East, yet the shockwaves of the escalating Israel–US–Iran conflict are already reshaping Pretoria’s diplomatic posture, straining its consular services and exposing the vulnerability of its citizens abroad.

What began as a coordinated US–Israeli strike that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has now spiralled into the region’s most dangerous phase in four decades — a multi-front confrontation stretching from the Levant to the Gulf, from the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean Rim to the Cape of Good Hope.

For South Africa, the war is no longer a distant geopolitical drama. It is a lived reality for the 18 000 South Africans working, studying or travelling across the Middle East — a diaspora now caught in a rapidly deteriorating security environment.

It is also a test of Pretoria’s diplomatic agility, its BRICS-era alliances and its long-standing moral positioning on global conflicts.

The most immediate impact is human. As Gulf nations shut down their airspaces and airlines cancelled more than 2 500 flights, 1 200 delayed, thousands of foreign nationals — including South Africans — were stranded across Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The closures triggered a cascade of disruptions: suspended schooling, halted business operations and emergency advisories from embassies scrambling to account for their citizens.

Among those affected is Yasmin Saanglae, a single mother and fashion designer from Pietermaritzburg, whose daughter — a young South African graduate — works for a government agency in Abu Dhabi.

When Iranian missiles and drones struck the UAE, Yasmin’s fear became the fear of thousands of South African families: “All flights are delayed and cancelled and I wish for my daughter to return home.”

Her story is not isolated. South Africans across the Gulf describe nights punctuated by missile alerts, hours spent in basements and shelters and the psychological strain of living under continuous bombardment.

DIRCO has confirmed that all known South Africans are accounted for but evacuations remain impossible until safe corridors open — a prospect that grows more uncertain as the conflict widens.

A region in freefall: The expanding battlefield: The scale of the conflict is staggering. Iran has launched strikes across nine countries, targeting US bases and Israeli-linked sites. The US–Israel coalition has hit more than 24 Iranian provinces.

Civilian casualties are mounting by the hour:

Iran: At least 700 killed, including 180 children in a single strike on a girls’ school in Minab; Israel: Ten killed, hundreds injured, and significant infrastructure damage in Tel Aviv and Beit Shemesh.

Lebanon: Thirty-one killed and 149 injured in Israeli strikes following Hezbollah attacks;

US military: Four soldiers killed in Iranian attacks on bases in Kuwait;

Gulf states: Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and the UAE have all suffered casualties and infrastructure damage.



These numbers are not static; they rise with every retaliatory strike, every drone swarm, every missile barrage.

Airspace closures and the global travel crisis: The closure of Gulf air corridors has triggered one of the most severe aviation disruptions since the COVID 19 pandemic. Dubai International Airport — one of the world’s busiest hubs — suspended all travel. Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways and other African carriers have been forced to cancel or reroute flights, with Kenya Airways’ London route fully booked until April.

London-based African affairs analyst Dr David Matsanga warns that the economic fallout is severe: “It’s a very big inconvenience for airlines and passengers.

Stranded passengers must be booked into hotels — and hotels are very expensive.”

For South Africans, the consequences are immediate:

Business travellers stuck in Doha, Dubai and Abu Dhabi;

Students unable to return home;

Sports teams stranded in transit;

Families separated across borders;

Travellers facing expired visas and disrupted work commitments.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has confirmed at least 14 cancelled flights between South Africa and the Middle East, urging travellers not to go to airports without confirmed bookings.

The war moves to the sea — and South Africa feels the ripple: What began in the skies has now shifted to the waterways. The Strait of Hormuz, a 33 km chokepoint through which 20 million barrels of oil pass daily, has effectively shut down. Insurance premiums have skyrocketed, commercial shipping has halted and global energy markets are already reacting.

With Hormuz closed, the world’s tankers are being forced into the Red Sea — itself a high-risk zone due to Houthi attacks — or around the Cape of Good Hope, the longest and most expensive detour in global maritime trade.

Durban’s port has seen a spike in vessels docking for refuelling and supplies. Africa, once a crossroads of global trade, has become a detour — a costly reminder of how deeply the continent is tied to Middle Eastern stability.

The irony is sharp: while South Africans fear rising fuel prices at home, the Cape of Good Hope route is now the world’s most viable maritime lifeline.

Pretoria’s diplomatic tightrope: South Africa’s foreign policy is being tested on multiple fronts. Pretoria must now balance:

Its historical solidarity with Palestine;

Its BRICS-aligned ties with Iran;

Its pragmatic diplomatic channels with Washington and Tel Aviv;

Its responsibility is to protect South African nationals abroad.

DIRCO has condemned the widening strikes, called for de-escalation and reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to international law. President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans in Israel to cross the land border into Jordan — one of the few remaining safe exit routes.

But the diplomatic terrain is shifting. Iran’s leadership vacuum, the US–Israel military posture and the hardening of global alliances mean South Africa must recalibrate its messaging and strategy.

Pretoria’s challenge is twofold:

Protect its citizens in a fast shifting conflict zone;

Maintain credibility as a moral voice in global diplomacy;

This is not a moment for rhetorical neutrality. It is a moment for clarity, agility and principled engagement.

A conflict reshaping global power — and South Africa’s place in it: The war’s ripple effects extend far beyond the battlefield:

Energy markets: Oil prices are rising as Hormuz remains closed;

Nuclear safety: The IAEA has warned of risks to Iranian nuclear facilities;

Humanitarian crisis: Schools, hospitals and residential areas have been hit across the region;

Political instability: Iran’s interim leadership adds volatility to an already fragile region;

BRICS dynamics: Iran’s membership places new expectations on South Africa within the bloc.

South Africa’s global positioning — as a BRICS member, a champion of international law and a country with deep ties to both the Global South and Western economies — is being reshaped by events far beyond its borders.

Why this war Matters for South Africa: South Africa cannot afford to treat this conflict as distant. It matters because:

18 000 South Africans are directly affected;

Fuel prices and the rand will feel the shockwaves;

Trade routes through the Cape are becoming central to global logistics;

Diplomatic alliances are being tested in real time;

The humanitarian cost challenges South Africa’s moral leadership.

The Middle East is not just a geopolitical theatre. It is a region where South Africans live, work, study and build futures. It is a region that shapes global energy flows, trade patterns and diplomatic alignments — all of which affect South Africa’s domestic stability and economic resilience.

A moment demanding leadership: This conflict is a turning point. It demands that South Africa:

Strengthen its consular support for citizens abroad;

Engage proactively in UN, AU and BRICS diplomatic channels;

Prepare for economic shocks linked to oil and shipping;

Reassert its commitment to international law and civilian protection;

Advocate for humanitarian corridors and ceasefire negotiations

Pretoria’s response will define its credibility on the global stage — not only as a moral voice, but as a responsible state with citizens in harm’s way.

South Africa may be far from the missiles lighting up the Gulf skies but it is not insulated from the consequences.

The war has already reached our airports, our ports, our diplomatic desks and our families’ WhatsApp messages from children sheltering in basements in Abu Dhabi or Doha.

This is not someone else’s conflict. It is a global crisis with South African fingerprints, South African interests and South African lives woven into its unfolding tragedy.

In wars, truth is also a casualty.

Marlan Padayachee, formerly a political, diplomatic and foreign correspondent, is a freelance journalist, researcher and photographer.