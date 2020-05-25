Subscribe
Subscribe
SportTop Six

World Cup review, Part III: The moguls who battled doubt

A construction worker at Soccer City Stadium in Diepkloof on August 7, 2009 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by /Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

This is part three of our series looking back at the 2010 World Cup. To read part two, click here.

The Fifa World Cup conjures images of perseverance and devotion; of sweat and tears — the core ingredients of any would-be champions. Yet, little, if any, thought is given to those off the field who make it all possible; those who put in hours to ensure your experience of the globe’s greatest sports showpiece amounts to clicking a button on a remote.

Those chosen for this task ahead of 2010 were set to embark on what for many would possibly be the greatest challenge in their careers.

“It was unbelievable; I was running on adrenaline,” says Phumlani Moholi, the technology and telecoms chief. “When there was a game, we used to have meetings at 7am to plan for the day and then at 12 o’clock at night you still have to summarise what we have learned, what can we do differently. And then again you’re up early. It was one of the most hectic times I’ve ever been through.”

A former chief technology officer at MTN, Moholi is perhaps best known as the co-founder of the mobile data network, Rain. Before he would conceive of that idea, he had to endure the huge learning experience that came with being part of the World Cup’s local organising committee (LOC). 

Under his portfolio, Moholi oversaw almost every technological aspect of the tournament one could conceive of. Every broadcast had to be impeccable and uninterrupted. The connectivity infrastructure had to be able to carry enormous pockets of data. At every stadium the scoreboards had to be world class; every flood light had to have a dedicated technician who would monitor its voltage. All of this had to be secured by a robust source of back-up power. Moholi even had to build an emergency network, which ran separately from other cellular networks, in case any disaster struck. 

The story for everyone in the LOC was the same: the World Cup is now life; life is the World Cup.

“It was a bitter-sweet experience, I must tell you,” says Skhumbuzo Macozoma, who headed up the LOC’s transport department. “There were some good moments, but there were also terrible moments. You know the last time I went to the stadium was at the final of the World Cup. I’ve not been ever again.” 

“Fifa wanted you to camp a few weeks or a month before the World Cup away from home and that was pretty hectic. My daughter was born on the 10th of June 2010. I had already been in the camp in Sandton since the end of May and I couldn’t go home.”

Macozoma had to ensure that all teams, administrators, officials and fans could move through the borders smoothly. They also had to be able to travel easily in the country — often at short notice. The Gauteng freeway improvement project that had to be largely completed by 2010 and there was the small matter of getting the Gautrain up and running.


His plate also had hospitality duties lumped on it. This entailed ensuring there were VIP rooms constructed for Fifa guests and dignitaries — and even to finding a chef who could put together a special menu. Everything, of course, had to be done according to the governing body’s spec.

After this experience he would go on to be appointed chief executive of the South African National Roads Agency in 2016. 

“I think 50% we learned, 50% we brought our expertise,” Macozoma says. “Fifa can be very peculiar and they’ve got their own ways of doing things. You had to learn the Fifa way otherwise you would have been in conflict with them a lot. And I was [in conflict] because I was a staunch defender of South Africa’s positions and interests, and I did things according to government policy, what I thought ethically was correct. So I butted heads a lot with some of the Fifa people. So much so that at the end of the tournament, I just didn’t want to go to Brazil [2014 World Cup] and I guess they didn’t want me either. So we didn’t bother each other.”

While the LOC was consumed by the mission of delivering on time, an annoying buzzing criticism began to grow louder: South Africa would not be ready. What began as the usual humdrum criticism from naysayers gained traction and even attracted high-profile voices — such as that of Franz Beckenbauer, one of Germany’s greatest football players and managers, who suggested the best plan might be to move on from the plan to host the World Cup in Africa before it was too late. Closer to the time, multiple governments began to issue insulting travel advisories to their citizens warning them to be cautious in the dark jungle of Johannesburg.

In South Africa, optimism wasn’t exuding from all of our pores either. Could the construction be completed in time? Would our shaky power grid hold up to the increased pressure?

“The biggest problem, I have to be honest with you,” Moholi says solemnly, “is South Africans not having faith in other South Africans. Maybe you can pull up the articles about how bad we were and that sort of thing. They also came from South Africans, not just internationally. 

“The thing that people don’t know is that I built up a team from scratch — of young South Africans by the way. People always think that South Africa doesn’t have the capability,” he says. “And secondly it was the most advanced World Cup — way more advanced than Germany [in 2006].”

Indeed, the 2010 World Cup was a success by any conceivable metric. The event reached an estimated global audience of 3.2-billion people, all games went off without issue and the myriad nightmares that the international arena predicted never came to fruition.

Looking back, the one criticism that both Moholi and Macozoma have is the perceived failure of South Africa to capitalise on the moment and the work ethic that had to be summoned to make the World Cup possible. There’s an argument to be made that, in both footballing networks and generally the country, we have yet to match the efficiency and organisational peaks that the 2010 deadline compelled us to reach. But perhaps that’s a discussion all on its own. 

The important takeaway, from the patriotic optimist’s perspective, is that South Africa achieved what much of the world said was impossible. No one can ever take that away from us.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Luke Feltham
Luke Feltham

Luke Feltham runs the Mail & Guardian's sports desk. He was previously the online day editor.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Work and school from home is a complete F**kApp!

-
The problem with high-tech is that there is just way too much to choose from
Read more
Opinion

The myths that swirl around modern-day South Africa should be dispelled

-
Without an accurate understanding of the dilemmas which overwhelm us, our efforts to produce effective and far-reaching strategies or solutions for change will fail
Read more
Coronavirus

Coronavirus and the virtual sports revolution

-
In a country with more than 35 000 Covid-19-related deaths at the time of writing...
Read more
Africa

Rwanda: Capturing a genocide financier

-
A Kenyan investigative journalist reflects on the capture of a genocidaire in Paris after 26 years on the run and its significance to the families of the victims left in his wake
Read more
Coronavirus

Fear and loathing in the fertile valley of Ceres

-
Workers in the agricultural and agri-business heartland – and Covid-19 hotspot – fear catching the disease but need the income; stigma stalks the sick; and younger people ignore the virus
Read more
Business

De Lille hastens IDT closure

-
The Independent Development Trust’s board and the department of public works and infrastructure have agreed to devise an exit plan, which will see the entity closed by early next year
Read more
Coronavirus

Rose says Premier League players treated like ‘lab rats’

-
The Premier League conducted 748 tests on players and staff on Sunday and Monday as part of their bid to restart matches in June
Read more
Sport

World Cup review, part 2: The trials of group A and Bafana’s lasting legacy

-
With a world-class gauntlet laid out in front of them, could South Africa make an expectant nation proud?
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Africa

Inside Facebook’s big bet on Africa

New undersea cables will massively increase bandwidth to the continent
-
Read more
Coronavirus

No back to school for teachers just yet

Last week the basic education minister was adamant that teachers will return to school on May 25, but some provinces say not all Covid-19 measures are in place to prevent its spread
-
Read more
National

Engineering slips out of gear at varsity

Walter Sisulu University wants to reprioritise R178-million that it stands to give back to treasury after failing to spend it
-
Read more
Business

Lockdown relief scheme payouts to employees tops R14-billion

Now employers and employees can apply to the Unemployment Insurance Fund for relief scheme payments
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Covid-19: Eased lockdown and rule of law Webinar

-
If you are arrested and fined in lockdown, you do get a criminal record if you pay the admission of guilt fine
Read more
Special Reports

Covid-19 and Frontline Workers

-
Who is caring for the healthcare workers? 'Working together is how we are going to get through this. It’s not just a marathon, it’s a relay'.
Read more
Special Reports

PPS webinar Part 2: Small business, big risk

-
The risks that businesses face and how they can be dealt with are something all business owners should be well acquainted with
Read more
Special Reports

Call for applications for the position of GCRO executive director

-
The Gauteng City-Region Observatory is seeking to appoint a high-calibre researcher and manager to be the executive director and to lead it
Read more
Special Reports

DriveRisk stays safe with high-tech thermal camera solution

-
Itec Evolve installed the screening device within a few days to help the driver behaviour company become compliant with health and safety regulations
Read more
Special Reports

Senwes launches Agri Value Chain Food Umbrella

-
South African farmers can now help to feed the needy by donating part of their bumper maize crop to delivery number 418668
Read more
Special Reports

Ethics and internal financial controls add value to the public sector

-
National treasury is rolling out accounting technician training programmes to upskill those who work in its finance units in public sector accounting principles
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons from South Korea for Africa’s development

-
'Leaders can push people through, through their vision and inspiration, based on their exemplary actions'
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now