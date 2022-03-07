Subscribe

Environment

‘Africa’s people go hungry because of climate change’

Drought damage: Droughts in the past two years have made the poor even more vulnerable because food prices rise and they cannot depend on their own crops for sustenance.
The continent’s section of new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report delivers the biggest assessment ever of effects, adaptation and vulnerability to climate change. (Paul Botes/M&G)
0

By the time the rain arrives on Emily Tjale’s farm in Ntwane village in Sekhukhune, it’s often too late to begin planting. 

“I understand we have four seasons but we have different weather patterns every time,” said the pumpkin, legume and nut farmer. “Because of climate change, we no longer get our rainfall at the usual times of August.”

That it now only comes in late October or the beginning of November means that Tjale and her fellow farmers are no longer able to start planting seeds in September, negatively affecting their yield. “We used to share and exchange seeds in the first week of September where we knew there would be little rain and that rain would help us plough … Today, there is so much terrible drought, so much heat,” she said. 

“We cannot plant as many crops under these harsh conditions. When it rains, there are extreme floods and we can’t farm when there’s too much water. Climate change directly means I can feed far less people in our community. People are going hungry due to climate change.” 

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

